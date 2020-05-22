menu

Boneless chicken thighs with sweet potato mash

Skinless, boneless chicken thighs are meatier, quicker to cook, and surprisingly healthier than you might think. Here, Chef Alain James Grech serves them with sweet potato mash and a veggie stir fry 

22 May 2020, 11:45am
Recipe: Chef Alain James Grech
Ingredients

  • Boneless Chicken thighs
  • 1 sweet potato
  • 200g savoy cabbage
  • 100g chopped red onion
  • 10g red chilli
  • 10g ginger
  • 10g coriander
  • 10g soy sauce

Method

  1. Cut the sweet potato and boil until soft.
  2. Season and mash with a fork.
  3. Season the chicken thigh with salt, pepper and olive oil. Grill until cooked.
  4. Stir-fry the cabbage and other vegetables and season with soy sauce.
  5. Assemble and enjoy for dinner.

