Classic tabbouleh
Tabbouleh is a simple Mediterranean salad of very finely chopped vegetables, lots of fresh parsley and bulgur wheat, all tossed with lime juice and olive oil. Daniel Pisani's recipes also calls for a few fresh mint leaves and cucumber
Ingredients
For the salad
- 400g fresh parsley
- 100g fresh mint
- 300g cherry tomato
- 1 small onion
- 1 small cucumber
For the bulgar wheat
- 60ml pure olive oil
- 60ml lemon juice
- 55g fine bulgur wheat
- ½ tsp salt
Method
- Start by mixing the lemon juice, olive oil salt & bulgur wheat in a bowl until the bulgur wheat absorbs most of the liquid.
- In the meantime finely chop the mint & parsley & toss them in a bowl.
- Chop the cherry tomatoes, onions and cucumber and combine them with the herbs.
- Once the bulgur wheat absorbs the liquid, mix it into the bowl with the rest of the ingredients and combine.
- Best served straight out of the fridge!
