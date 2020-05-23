menu

Classic tabbouleh

Tabbouleh is a simple Mediterranean salad of very finely chopped vegetables, lots of fresh parsley and bulgur wheat, all tossed with lime juice and olive oil.  Daniel Pisani's recipes also calls for a few fresh mint leaves and cucumber

marrow_
23 May 2020, 7:36am
by Marrow
Claissic tabbouleh | Recipe: Daniel Pisani at Marrow
Claissic tabbouleh | Recipe: Daniel Pisani at Marrow

Ingredients

For the salad

  • 400g fresh parsley
  • 100g fresh mint
  • 300g cherry tomato
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 small cucumber

For the bulgar wheat

  • 60ml pure olive oil
  • 60ml lemon juice
  • 55g fine bulgur wheat
  • ½ tsp salt

Method

  1. Start by mixing the lemon juice, olive oil salt & bulgur wheat in a bowl until the bulgur wheat absorbs most of the liquid.
  2. In the meantime finely chop the mint & parsley & toss them in a bowl.
  3. Chop the cherry tomatoes, onions and cucumber and combine them with the herbs.
  4. Once the bulgur wheat absorbs the liquid, mix it into the bowl with the rest of the ingredients and combine.
  5. Best served straight out of the fridge!

More in Recipes
Classic tabbouleh
Recipes

Classic tabbouleh
Marrow
Carrot and zucchini 'noodles'
Recipes

Carrot and zucchini 'noodles'
Robert Cassar
Boneless chicken thighs with sweet potato mash
Recipes

Boneless chicken thighs with sweet potato mash
Avocado bacon cheese burger
Recipes

Avocado bacon cheese burger
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.