Tomato and garlic dip

Oven-roasted tomatoes and garlic make this delicious dip absolutely addictive. Sweet, tangy and garlicky

25 August 2020, 10:03am
by Marrow
Tomato and garlic dip. Recipe: Daniel Pisani from Marrow Health
Ingredients

  • 130g wholegrain oats
  • 500g Heirloom tomato
  • 15g garlic
  • 15ml olive oil
  • 4 sundried tomatoes (salty ones)
  • 2 tbsp capers
  • 2 tbsp kunserva
  • 1 tbsp mixed herbs (mint, basil, tas-seba' rwejjaħ, parsley)
  • 2 tbsp wine vinegar
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • Pinch of chilli flakes

Method

  1. Start by roasting the tomato & garlic for about 30 minutes on medium heat (remove the garlic after 10 minutes)
  2. Add all the ingredients to a high speed blender and blend!
  3. Enjoy on sliced Maltese bread or galletti

For more of Daniel's recipes, visit his website here.

 

