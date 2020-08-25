Recipes
Tomato and garlic dip
Oven-roasted tomatoes and garlic make this delicious dip absolutely addictive. Sweet, tangy and garlicky
Ingredients
- 130g wholegrain oats
- 500g Heirloom tomato
- 15g garlic
- 15ml olive oil
- 4 sundried tomatoes (salty ones)
- 2 tbsp capers
- 2 tbsp kunserva
- 1 tbsp mixed herbs (mint, basil, tas-seba' rwejjaħ, parsley)
- 2 tbsp wine vinegar
- Pinch of black pepper
- Pinch of chilli flakes
Method
- Start by roasting the tomato & garlic for about 30 minutes on medium heat (remove the garlic after 10 minutes)
- Add all the ingredients to a high speed blender and blend!
- Enjoy on sliced Maltese bread or galletti
