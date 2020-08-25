menu

Carrot cake cookies

CJ Baldacchino's tasty twist on a classic cake

25 August 2020, 1:24pm
Carrot cake cookies. Recipe: CJ Baldacchino
Ingredients

  • 3 carrots grated then chopped
  • ½ cup butter
  • ¾  cup brown sugar
  • 1/3  cup granulated sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½  teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 – ¼  cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼  teaspoon salt

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
  2. In a bowl, beat the sugar with the butter then add the carrots.
  3. Add all the dry ingredients then mix in the wet.
  4. You can refrigerate the batter for 30 minutes or bake immediately for about 12 minutes.

For more of CJ Baldacchino's recipes, visit her page here.

