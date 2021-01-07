menu

Broccoli bake

This vegan dish is a refreshing twist on broccoli, adding big bold flavour and texture to the vegetable. It'll even win over broccoli skeptics 

life_of_marrow
7 January 2021, 10:56am
by Life Of Marrow
Broccoli bake
Broccoli bake

Ingredients

  • 100g basmati rice

For the broccoli mix

  • 500 g broccoli
  • 150 g ground almonds
  • 240 g cooked chickpeas
  • 4 flax eggs (4tbsp ground flaxseed 9 tbsp water)
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • ½ tsp mediterranean herbs
  • ½ tsp salt
  • Pinch of ground chilli

For the cheese sauce

  • 450 g butternut squash
  • 50g nutritional yeast
  • 100 ml plant milk
  • 40 g tahini
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp ground mustard
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp thyme
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 1 clove garlic

Method

 

  1. Chop the broccoli into florets, add them to a food processor and pulse finely for a few seconds!
  2. Chop & roast the butternut squash with some olive oil, salt & pepper (30-40 min @ 200degrees)
  3. Once roasted add all the cheeze ingredients to a food processor and blend, this will create a nice creamy sauce – set aside
  4. In a large bowl add all the broccoli mix then steer in the cheeze sauce & the cooked rice. Mix well to combine evenly!
  5. Add the mixture to a large oiled baking dish
  6. Place the dish in a preheated oven (200 degrees) for 40 minutes!

Enjoy topped with a drizzle of olive oil and a side of roast potatoes!

For more vegan recipes, visit marrowhealth.com

More in Recipes
Avocado bacon cheese burger
Recipes

Avocado bacon cheese burger
Daniel Grech
Broccoli bake
Recipes

Broccoli bake
Life Of Marrow
Mushroom and truffle oil risotto
Recipes

Mushroom and truffle oil risotto
Robert Cassar
Carrot cake cookies
Recipes

Carrot cake cookies
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.