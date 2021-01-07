Recipes
Broccoli bake
This vegan dish is a refreshing twist on broccoli, adding big bold flavour and texture to the vegetable. It'll even win over broccoli skeptics
Ingredients
- 100g basmati rice
For the broccoli mix
- 500 g broccoli
- 150 g ground almonds
- 240 g cooked chickpeas
- 4 flax eggs (4tbsp ground flaxseed 9 tbsp water)
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- ½ tsp mediterranean herbs
- ½ tsp salt
- Pinch of ground chilli
For the cheese sauce
- 450 g butternut squash
- 50g nutritional yeast
- 100 ml plant milk
- 40 g tahini
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp ground mustard
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp thyme
- ½ tsp paprika
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1 clove garlic
Method
- Chop the broccoli into florets, add them to a food processor and pulse finely for a few seconds!
- Chop & roast the butternut squash with some olive oil, salt & pepper (30-40 min @ 200degrees)
- Once roasted add all the cheeze ingredients to a food processor and blend, this will create a nice creamy sauce – set aside
- In a large bowl add all the broccoli mix then steer in the cheeze sauce & the cooked rice. Mix well to combine evenly!
- Add the mixture to a large oiled baking dish
- Place the dish in a preheated oven (200 degrees) for 40 minutes!
Enjoy topped with a drizzle of olive oil and a side of roast potatoes!
For more vegan recipes, visit marrowhealth.com
More in Recipes
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes