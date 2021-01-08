menu

Cheesy turkey and mushroom pie

It’s hard to find a more comforting dish than a homemade turkey pie. Anthony and Samantha's version has a flaky crust, a creamy mushroom and cheese sauce, and a hearty seasoned mix of turkey meat

tonys_foods
8 January 2021, 3:27pm
by Tonys Foods

Ingredients

For the turkey meat

  • 1 turkey drumstick (approx. 1 kg)
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp English mustard
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp rosemary (dried)
  • 1 tsp oregano (dried)
  • ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 tsp cooking salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper (ground)

For the puff pastry

  • 30g flour
  • 3.5 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ cup iced water
  • Pinch of salt

For the mushroom and cheese sauce

  • 1 small onion (finely chopped)
  • 100g mushrooms
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 100 grams Gorngonzola Dolce (or other soft cheese of choice)
  • ½ cup fresh cream
  • 1 tbsp corn starch
  • Pinch of salt

Method

The turkey meat

  1. In a medium sized bowl, mix all the ingredients excluding the turkey leg and chicken stock. You should form a thick paste as this will be the spice rub for the drumstick.
  2. Coat the turkey drumstick with paste thoroughly. Refrigerate for an hour.
  3. After refrigerating, place the drumstick in a slow cooker, along with the chicken stock.
  4. Cook at 100 degrees (low heat) for three hours.
  5. Once the turkey has been cooked, allow it to cool enough to be able to handle.
  6. Remove the skin and tendons, any cartilage and large drumstick bones from the meat. Place the turkey meat in a bowl.

NOTE: If cooking in an oven, place in a baking dish along with the chicken stock and cover with foil. Cook at 160 degrees for two to two and a half fours.

The pie crust

  1. Whisk together the flour and salt in a large bowl.
  2. Add in the olive oil and mix until just combined.
  3. Slowly start pouring water into the bowl while working the dough. You should get a slightly flaky dough, do not overwork.
  4. Wrap in cling-film and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.

The filling

  1. Sautee the minced garlic, onions and mushrooms in medium-low heat for about ten minutes in a large pan the
  2. Add your cheese to the mix and allow to melt.
  3. Add the pre-cooked turkey meat and fresh cream and allow to cook for ten to fifteen minutes.
  4. You can add some corn starch (1 tbsp dissolved in water) if you would like the sauce to thicken further.

Making the pie

  1. Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
  2. Place your dough onto a floured surface and roll it out to about ½ inch thickness. You need a large piece of pastry for the base and sides of the pie, and a smaller piece for the top.
  3. Gently place the dough in a greased baking dish of your choice.
  4. Pour in the filling
  5. Cover the filling with your final piece of pastry.
  6. Cook for 30 minutes.
  7. Once cooked, remove from oven and allow to cool for about ten minutes before serving.

