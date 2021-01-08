Recipes
Cheesy turkey and mushroom pie
It’s hard to find a more comforting dish than a homemade turkey pie. Anthony and Samantha's version has a flaky crust, a creamy mushroom and cheese sauce, and a hearty seasoned mix of turkey meat
Ingredients
For the turkey meat
- 1 turkey drumstick (approx. 1 kg)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp English mustard
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp rosemary (dried)
- 1 tsp oregano (dried)
- ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 tsp cooking salt
- 1 tsp black pepper (ground)
For the puff pastry
- 30g flour
- 3.5 tbsp olive oil
- ½ cup iced water
- Pinch of salt
For the mushroom and cheese sauce
- 1 small onion (finely chopped)
- 100g mushrooms
- 1 clove garlic (minced)
- 100 grams Gorngonzola Dolce (or other soft cheese of choice)
- ½ cup fresh cream
- 1 tbsp corn starch
- Pinch of salt
Method
The turkey meat
- In a medium sized bowl, mix all the ingredients excluding the turkey leg and chicken stock. You should form a thick paste as this will be the spice rub for the drumstick.
- Coat the turkey drumstick with paste thoroughly. Refrigerate for an hour.
- After refrigerating, place the drumstick in a slow cooker, along with the chicken stock.
- Cook at 100 degrees (low heat) for three hours.
- Once the turkey has been cooked, allow it to cool enough to be able to handle.
- Remove the skin and tendons, any cartilage and large drumstick bones from the meat. Place the turkey meat in a bowl.
NOTE: If cooking in an oven, place in a baking dish along with the chicken stock and cover with foil. Cook at 160 degrees for two to two and a half fours.
The pie crust
- Whisk together the flour and salt in a large bowl.
- Add in the olive oil and mix until just combined.
- Slowly start pouring water into the bowl while working the dough. You should get a slightly flaky dough, do not overwork.
- Wrap in cling-film and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.
The filling
- Sautee the minced garlic, onions and mushrooms in medium-low heat for about ten minutes in a large pan the
- Add your cheese to the mix and allow to melt.
- Add the pre-cooked turkey meat and fresh cream and allow to cook for ten to fifteen minutes.
- You can add some corn starch (1 tbsp dissolved in water) if you would like the sauce to thicken further.
Making the pie
- Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
- Place your dough onto a floured surface and roll it out to about ½ inch thickness. You need a large piece of pastry for the base and sides of the pie, and a smaller piece for the top.
- Gently place the dough in a greased baking dish of your choice.
- Pour in the filling
- Cover the filling with your final piece of pastry.
- Cook for 30 minutes.
- Once cooked, remove from oven and allow to cool for about ten minutes before serving.
