Zucchini pancakes with sour cream and smoked salmon

Ingredients

3 zucchini, medium size and shredded

Handful scallions, thinly sliced

2 eggs

1 tsp. baking powder

2/3 cup all purpose flour

Salt

Black pepper

½ cup sour cream, for topping

Handful parsley, chopped for topping

Smoked salmon

Method

Wrap the shredded zucchini in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out any excess water the zucchini contains into a bowl. Squeeze and then shuffle the zucchini around before squeezing again. Repeat a couple of times until the zucchini are mostly dry. Place the shredded zucchini and the scallions in a dry, large mixing bowl. Scramble the eggs in a separate bowl and season with salt and black pepper. Add in the baking powder and scramble with a fork. Pour the egg mixture into the large mixing bowl and mix all together. If the ingredients end up a little too wet, slowly mix in the flour to thicken it up. I used about 2/3 cups of flour. Depending on how much of the zucchini water you were able to squeeze out, you may need more or less flour. Heat up a frying pan over medium heat and add a drizzle of olive oil. Use a baking brush to spread the oil all over the pan. Once the oil is warmed up, scoop in a small amount of the zucchini pancake mixture onto the pan. Lightly flatten them out make sure that they cook evenly. After three to five minutes, flip the pancakes to cook the other side. If it looks like there isn’t enough oil in the pan, add a little bit more to keep the pancakes from burning. Cook the zucchini pancakes until they hold together and are a nice brown colour on each side. Remove the zucchini pancakes from the pan and place on a paper towel covered dish to help soak up the extra oil. Mix the parsley into the sour cream. Serve the zucchini pancakes with a dollop of the parsley sour cream and smoked salmon and enjoy.

