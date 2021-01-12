menu

Churros with chocolate dipping sauce

Jorge Lugo, Executive Chef at Hammett's, whips together this delicious dessert recipe;  churros that are hot and crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside with a mandatory homemade chocolate dipping sauce 

philippa_zammit
12 January 2021, 5:15pm
by Philippa Zammit

Ingredients

For the churros

  • 325ml water
  • 10g salt
  • 60g butter
  • 320g flour
  • 3 eggs

For the chocolate sauce

  • 300ml heavy cream
  • 150g cocoa powder
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • Zest of 1 orange
  • 25ml water

Churros by Jorge Lugo, Executive Chef at Hammett's
Churros by Jorge Lugo, Executive Chef at Hammett's

Method

The churros

  1. In a pot, pour the water, butter and salt. When the butter and salt have completely dissolved, add the flour. 
  2. Mix constantly with a spatula until all the mixture separates from the walls of the pot, and the bottom of the pot is visible. Remove from fire. 
  3. Leave to cool for 15 minutes. Put in the bowl of the mixer, start mixing at medium speed and place the eggs one by one. Incorporate well until smooth. 
  4. Place miixture in a piping bag with a star nozzle. 
  5. Heat a pot with enough oil at medium temperature. 
  6. Place the mixture in the hot oil with the desired shape and cook until golden brown. 
  7. As soon as they seem to be fried, place on an absorbent paper and dip in sugar. Eat warm. 

Place the mixture in a piping bag with a star nozzle
Place the mixture in a piping bag with a star nozzle
Place the mixture in hot oil
Place the mixture in hot oil

The chocolate sauce

  1. In a pot, place the cream, cinnamon stick and the orange zest. Allow to heat well. Before boiling, add the cocoa powder and beat well until there are no lumps visible. 
  2. Pour on churros and indulge! 

