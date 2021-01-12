Churros with chocolate dipping sauce
Jorge Lugo, Executive Chef at Hammett's, whips together this delicious dessert recipe; churros that are hot and crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside with a mandatory homemade chocolate dipping sauce
Ingredients
For the churros
- 325ml water
- 10g salt
- 60g butter
- 320g flour
- 3 eggs
For the chocolate sauce
- 300ml heavy cream
- 150g cocoa powder
- 1 cinnamon stick
- Zest of 1 orange
- 25ml water
Method
The churros
- In a pot, pour the water, butter and salt. When the butter and salt have completely dissolved, add the flour.
- Mix constantly with a spatula until all the mixture separates from the walls of the pot, and the bottom of the pot is visible. Remove from fire.
- Leave to cool for 15 minutes. Put in the bowl of the mixer, start mixing at medium speed and place the eggs one by one. Incorporate well until smooth.
- Place miixture in a piping bag with a star nozzle.
- Heat a pot with enough oil at medium temperature.
- Place the mixture in the hot oil with the desired shape and cook until golden brown.
- As soon as they seem to be fried, place on an absorbent paper and dip in sugar. Eat warm.
The chocolate sauce
- In a pot, place the cream, cinnamon stick and the orange zest. Allow to heat well. Before boiling, add the cocoa powder and beat well until there are no lumps visible.
- Pour on churros and indulge!
