Seabass served on octopus ragu

Ingredients

For the salsa verde

Bunch of flat parsley

Bunch of basil

Bunch of mint

3 anchovies

1 tbsp capers

Clove of garlic

200ml Olive Oil

Squeeze of lemon juice

For the octopus ragu

1 kg pre boiled octopus

3 cloves of garlic

50g black olives

250g cherry tomatoes cut in half (mixed colours)

100ml good quality white wine

2 tbsp olive oil

400g pre boiled new potatoes, cut in half

¼ tsp chilli flakes

Parsley

Salt & pepper

2 zucchini

4 Fillets of seabass

Method

The Salsa Verde

1.Pick only the parsley leaves, otherwise the sauce will be very bitter. Add all the other salsa verde ingredients in the food processor and blitz until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

The Octopus Stew

1.In a large frying pan, add the garlic , chilli flakes and the olive oil. Stir for 1 minute. Add the cherry tomatoes, olives, potatoes, octopus and the wine and simmer for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and add the parsley.

2. Grill the zucchini and season with salt and pepper.

3.Heat a frying pan over medium high heat. Place the fish skin side down. Season with salt and pepper. Leave in pan until all are white cooked and the skin is just turning brown at the edges. Flip, cook for 1 minute then turn the heat off.

