Seabass served on octopus ragu

As seen on Gourmet Challenge, you can now create Noel Paris' seabass recipe, which uses a combination of delicious seafood, from the comfort of your own home 

philippa_zammit
13 January 2021, 5:34pm
by Philippa Zammit

Ingredients

For the salsa verde

  • Bunch of flat parsley
  • Bunch of basil
  • Bunch of mint
  • 3 anchovies
  • 1 tbsp capers
  • Clove of garlic
  • 200ml Olive Oil
  • Squeeze of lemon juice

For the octopus ragu

  • 1 kg pre boiled octopus
  • 3 cloves of garlic
  • 50g black olives
  • 250g cherry tomatoes cut in half (mixed colours)
  • 100ml good quality white wine
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 400g pre boiled new potatoes, cut in half
  • ¼ tsp chilli flakes
  • Parsley
  • Salt & pepper
  • 2 zucchini

 

  • 4 Fillets of seabass

Method

The Salsa Verde

1.Pick only the parsley leaves, otherwise the sauce will be very bitter. Add all the other salsa verde ingredients in the food processor and blitz until smooth. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

The Octopus Stew

1.In a large frying pan, add the garlic , chilli flakes and the olive oil. Stir for 1 minute. Add the cherry  tomatoes, olives, potatoes, octopus  and the wine and simmer for 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and add the parsley.

2. Grill the zucchini and season with salt and pepper.

3.Heat a frying pan over medium high heat. Place the fish skin side down. Season with salt and pepper. Leave in pan until all are white cooked and the skin is just turning brown at the edges. Flip, cook for 1 minute then turn the heat off.

 

Watch Noel and Mario go head-to-head in the Gourmet kitchen below:

             Don't miss Gourmet Challenge every Thursday on TVM at 18:30

Seabass served on octopus ragu
