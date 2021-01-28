Calamari stuffed with tuna and anchovies
There are many versions of stuffed calamari. Kurt Cassar's filling includes a mixture of squid tentacles, tuna and anchovies
Ingredients
- 4 large squid tubes + tentacles
- 100g pecorino Romano
- Olive oil
- 4 sprigs of thyme
- 3 anchovies fillets
- 2 tbs tarragon
- 4 tbs pine nuts toasted
- 50g breadcrumbs
- 1 medium onion and 2 large cloves of garlic (finely chopped)
- 100g tuna
- 100ml of white dry wine
- 100 ml fish stock
- Lemon juice
- Lemon zest
Method
- Clean the squid and chop the tentacles. Set a pan on medium heat. Pour some olive oil and add the onions and garlic. Add the tentacles, thyme and tarragon. Sweat until the the onion is softened and has turned into a translucent colour. Pour in the wine (chardonnay is perfect).
- Leave to simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the chopped anchovies, crushed pine nuts, tuna, lemon juice, lemon zest and breadcrumbs. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook for about 2 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Turn off the stove and, add grated pecorino Romano and mix well. Set aside and leave to cool until warm. Taste for the flavour and adjust as required.
- Pre heat the oven to 150°C.
- Stuff the calamari tubes with the mixture and then score them on top to allow flavour to penetrate. Grill them with a drizzle of olive oil. Transfer to an ovenproof dish, deglaze the grill with some wine, add the fish stock and almost bring to a boil. Transfer the stock with the calamari and cover with aluminium foil. Bake for about 10 minutes, then uncover and bake for an additional 5 minutes.
- Serve with stir-fried vegetables.
More in Recipes
Gourmet TV
Gourmet TV