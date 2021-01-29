[WATCH] Pan fried meagre with chicken butter sauce and asparagus

Ingredients

Serves 3

1 fillet Meagre (3 portions)

5pcs chicken wings

1 shallots

1 clove garlic

1 sprig thyme

1 bayleaf

100ml white wine

200ml chicken stock

120g butter

9pcs asparagus

20 ml lemon juice

Method

Trim, cut and remove bones from fish. Fry the chicken wings in vegetable oil, add shallots and garlic and fry till golden brown. Add white wine, thyme and bayleaf. Reduce, add stock and reduce. Pass the sauce through a fine sieve and add butter cubes while whisking away from the heat. Finish sauce with seasoning and lemon juice. Pan fry the fish on the skin for a crispy effect and finish with butter and lemon juice. Trim the asparagus and cook in water, butter and lemon juice until tender. Place the fish and asparagus neatly on plate, pour sauce and serve.

Watch Chef Alain James Grech creating the dish from stratch and Francesca and Rob going head-to-head in the Gourmet kitchen below:





