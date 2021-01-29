[WATCH] Pan fried meagre with chicken butter sauce and asparagus
As seen on the first episode of the second phase of Gourmet Challenge, Chef Alain James Grech prepares a fillet of meagre (gurbell) that packs a lot of flavour with the addition of a chicken butter sauce. Participants Rob and Francesca attempt to replicate the dish
Ingredients
Serves 3
- 1 fillet Meagre (3 portions)
- 5pcs chicken wings
- 1 shallots
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 sprig thyme
- 1 bayleaf
- 100ml white wine
- 200ml chicken stock
- 120g butter
- 9pcs asparagus
- 20 ml lemon juice
Method
- Trim, cut and remove bones from fish.
- Fry the chicken wings in vegetable oil, add shallots and garlic and fry till golden brown. Add white wine, thyme and bayleaf. Reduce, add stock and reduce.
- Pass the sauce through a fine sieve and add butter cubes while whisking away from the heat. Finish sauce with seasoning and lemon juice.
- Pan fry the fish on the skin for a crispy effect and finish with butter and lemon juice.
- Trim the asparagus and cook in water, butter and lemon juice until tender.
- Place the fish and asparagus neatly on plate, pour sauce and serve.
Watch Chef Alain James Grech creating the dish from stratch and Francesca and Rob going head-to-head in the Gourmet kitchen below:
Don't miss Gourmet Challenge every Thursday on TVM at 18:30
