[WATCH] Pan fried meagre with chicken butter sauce and asparagus

As seen on the first episode of the second phase of Gourmet Challenge, Chef Alain James Grech prepares a fillet of meagre (gurbell) that packs a lot of flavour with the addition of a chicken butter sauce. Participants Rob and Francesca attempt to replicate the dish 

29 January 2021, 11:35am
by Alain James Grech

Ingredients

Serves 3

  • 1 fillet Meagre (3 portions)
  • 5pcs chicken wings
  • 1 shallots
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 sprig thyme
  • 1 bayleaf
  • 100ml white wine
  • 200ml chicken stock
  • 120g butter
  • 9pcs asparagus
  • 20 ml lemon juice

Method

  1. Trim, cut and remove bones from fish.
  2. Fry the chicken wings in vegetable oil, add shallots and garlic and fry till golden brown. Add white wine, thyme and bayleaf. Reduce, add stock and reduce.  
  3. Pass the sauce through a fine sieve and add butter cubes while whisking away from the heat.  Finish sauce with seasoning and lemon juice.
  4. Pan fry the fish on the skin for a crispy effect and finish with butter and lemon juice.
  5. Trim the asparagus and cook in water, butter and lemon juice until tender.
  6. Place the fish and asparagus neatly on plate, pour sauce and serve.

Watch Chef Alain James Grech creating the dish from stratch and Francesca and Rob going head-to-head in the Gourmet kitchen below:
 


Don't miss Gourmet Challenge every Thursday on TVM at 18:30

