Coconut and apple chicken thigh curry

As seen on Gourmet Challenge, Florina Silvio's coconut and apple curry is full of flavour (hello ginger, tumeric, cinnamon and coriander) and is super easy to prepare for those busy weeknight dinners

philippa_zammit
Last updated on 3 February 2021, 5:48pm
by Philippa Zammit
Florina Silvio's recipe from the second episode of Gourmet Challenge
Ingredients

 

  • 500g skinless chicken thighs
  • 2 red apples peeled & cored
  • 2 medium onions
  • 1 tbsp ginger
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1tbsp Nigella seeds
  • 1tsp salt
  • ½ tsp turmeric powder
  • 1/2tsp chilli flakes
  • 1tsp coriander powder
  • 1tsp cinnamon
  • ½ cup coconut milk


Method


1. Saute onions in oil for 2 minutes on medium heat, add ginger and garlic and cook for few minutes.
2.  Add chicken thighs and add turmeric and salt, fry till chicken is half cook.
3. Add all the rest of the spices, cook for few minutes till aromatic.
4. Now add chopped apples and cover the pot, allow to cook for 7-8 minutes. If too dry, add 1/4 cup water.
5. Add nigella seeds cook for 4 minutes.
6. Last 2 minutes add ½ cup coconut milk and mix well. Serve with rice and enjoy.

Coconut and apple chicken thigh curry
Coconut and apple chicken thigh curry
