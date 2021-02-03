Coconut and apple chicken thigh curry
As seen on Gourmet Challenge, Florina Silvio's coconut and apple curry is full of flavour (hello ginger, tumeric, cinnamon and coriander) and is super easy to prepare for those busy weeknight dinners
Ingredients
- 500g skinless chicken thighs
- 2 red apples peeled & cored
- 2 medium onions
- 1 tbsp ginger
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1tbsp Nigella seeds
- 1tsp salt
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1/2tsp chilli flakes
- 1tsp coriander powder
- 1tsp cinnamon
- ½ cup coconut milk
Method
1. Saute onions in oil for 2 minutes on medium heat, add ginger and garlic and cook for few minutes.
2. Add chicken thighs and add turmeric and salt, fry till chicken is half cook.
3. Add all the rest of the spices, cook for few minutes till aromatic.
4. Now add chopped apples and cover the pot, allow to cook for 7-8 minutes. If too dry, add 1/4 cup water.
5. Add nigella seeds cook for 4 minutes.
6. Last 2 minutes add ½ cup coconut milk and mix well. Serve with rice and enjoy.
Don't miss Gourmet Challenge every Thursday on TVM at 18:30