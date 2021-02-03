Coconut and apple chicken thigh curry

Ingredients

500g skinless chicken thighs

2 red apples peeled & cored

2 medium onions

1 tbsp ginger

4 cloves garlic

1tbsp Nigella seeds

1tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric powder

1/2tsp chilli flakes

1tsp coriander powder

1tsp cinnamon

½ cup coconut milk



Method



1. Saute onions in oil for 2 minutes on medium heat, add ginger and garlic and cook for few minutes.

2. Add chicken thighs and add turmeric and salt, fry till chicken is half cook.

3. Add all the rest of the spices, cook for few minutes till aromatic.

4. Now add chopped apples and cover the pot, allow to cook for 7-8 minutes. If too dry, add 1/4 cup water.

5. Add nigella seeds cook for 4 minutes.

6. Last 2 minutes add ½ cup coconut milk and mix well. Serve with rice and enjoy.

Don't miss Gourmet Challenge every Thursday on TVM at 18:30