[WATCH] Gnocchi di patata in a creamy blue cheese, walnut and pancetta sauce
As seen on Gourmet Challenge, Yanica Xuereb serves the three judges a plate of gnocchi, complete with a warm blue cheese sauce... the ultimate comfort food that'll keep you coming back for more
Serves 3
Ingredients
- 500g gnocchi di patata
- 120g walnunts
- 150g pancetta
- 150g blue cheese
- chicken stock/ chicken cube
- 4tbsp honey
- 1 can double fresh cream
- salt and pepper
- 1 medium onion
- ½ cup white wine
Method
- Boil a pot of water on the stove and add some salt to the boiling water.
- In the meantime, start preparing the sauce by crushing the walnuts, chopping the onion and pancetta.
- Fry the onion in some oil, white wine, salt and pepper until soft and golden and until the wine has reduced.
- Add the chopped pancetta but leave some to garnish.
- Fry the rest of the pancetta in 2 tablespoons of honey until crispy. As soon as its crispy, add some walnuts . (put aside some walnuts to use with the remaining pancetta for garnish). Add the chicken stock to the mix.
- Add the fresh cream to the mix and simmer on low heat for three minutes.
- Add the blue cheese and leave to simmer until until cheese is melted. Remove from the stove.
- In another pan, add some oil and the rest of the pancetta you had set aside. Fry it in honey until crispy and add the remaining walnuts. Stir thoroughly to avoid sticking to the pan. Set aside for garnish.
- Add the gnocchi to the boiling water for 3 minutes or as instructed on the package. Mix the gnocchi in the sauce and plate.
- Once plated, garnish the gnocchi with the walnut and pancetta mixture you had set aside before.
Watch Yanica and Amanda go head-to-head in the Gourmet kitchen below:
Don't miss Gourmet Challenge every Thursday on TVM at 18:30
More in Recipes