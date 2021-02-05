menu

[WATCH] Pan roasted duck breast with mango slaw

Follow Chef Daniel Grech's steps for a sensational roast duck dinner, as seen on Gourmet Challenge 

daniel_grech
5 February 2021, 11:48am
by Daniel Grech
Pan roasted duck breast by Chef Daniel Grech / Gourmet Challenge
Ingredients

  • 4 duck breasts
  • 1 red cabbage
  • 1 mango
  • 1 carrot
  • 50ml honey
  • 20ml soy sauce
  • Sesame seeds
  • 2 shallots
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 sprig thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 150ml wine
  • 1 star anise
  • 50g sugar
  • 150ml chicken stock
  • 80g butter

Method

  1. Trim the duck, score the skin and remove sinew from top.
  2. Place duck skin side down on a medium pan and also place the trimmings and cook slowly until the skin is nice and crispy.
  3. Turn duck and place in 180 deg oven for 5 minutes and leave to rest for 10 minutes.
  4. For the slaw, grate the carrot, cut the mango and red cabbage in thin strips, mix with soy sauce, honey, chopped coriander and sesame seeds.
  5. In the pan of the duck and the trimmings, fry the shallots and garlic, add red wine, sugar, thyme, bay leaf and star anise and reduce to a syrup.
  6. Add the chicken stock and reduce down again. Once it has a tick consistency, pass through a strainer and add the cubes of butter for a nice finish!! Re heat the duck for 2 minutes, carve and serve with the slaw and the sauce.

    Watch Chef Daniel Grech creating the dish from stratch and Florina and Gordon going head-to-head in the Gourmet kitchen below:

 

Don't miss Gourmet Challenge every Thursday on TVM at 18:30

 

 

