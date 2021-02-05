[WATCH] Pan roasted duck breast with mango slaw
Follow Chef Daniel Grech's steps for a sensational roast duck dinner, as seen on Gourmet Challenge
Ingredients
- 4 duck breasts
- 1 red cabbage
- 1 mango
- 1 carrot
- 50ml honey
- 20ml soy sauce
- Sesame seeds
- 2 shallots
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 sprig thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- 150ml wine
- 1 star anise
- 50g sugar
- 150ml chicken stock
- 80g butter
Method
- Trim the duck, score the skin and remove sinew from top.
- Place duck skin side down on a medium pan and also place the trimmings and cook slowly until the skin is nice and crispy.
- Turn duck and place in 180 deg oven for 5 minutes and leave to rest for 10 minutes.
- For the slaw, grate the carrot, cut the mango and red cabbage in thin strips, mix with soy sauce, honey, chopped coriander and sesame seeds.
- In the pan of the duck and the trimmings, fry the shallots and garlic, add red wine, sugar, thyme, bay leaf and star anise and reduce to a syrup.
- Add the chicken stock and reduce down again. Once it has a tick consistency, pass through a strainer and add the cubes of butter for a nice finish!! Re heat the duck for 2 minutes, carve and serve with the slaw and the sauce.
Watch Chef Daniel Grech creating the dish from stratch and Florina and Gordon going head-to-head in the Gourmet kitchen below:
Don't miss Gourmet Challenge every Thursday on TVM at 18:30
