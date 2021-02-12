Recipes
Beef wellington
In this British classic, tender beef fillet is blanketed with loads of pâté, browned mushrooms and onions, then wrapped in ham and buttery puff pastry before being baked until golden and flaky on the outside, juicy and rare within
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 250g beef fillet
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to season
- 200g puff pastry
- 50g liver pate
- 50 g mushroom duxelle: (40g mushrooms saute with 10g finely chopped onions)
- 10g onions for mushroom duxelle
- Chopped parsley
- 30g hock ham
Method
- Roll out the puff pastry evenly.
- Seal the beef fillet portion and cook till medium rare. Season with salt and pepper.
- Let the beef fillet rest for 20 minutes .
- Roll out some plastic wrap and lay the slices of ham so they are even and overlap. Spread the mushroom mixture (duxelle) on top leaving an inch boarder from the sides.
- Rub the liver pate on the fillet and then roll the fillet up in the ham and mushroom mixture folding up the sides around the fillet as you roll.
- Wrap the plastic wrap tightly around the beef and refrigerated for 10 minutes.
- Roll the puff pastry sheet out on a lightly floured surface. Place the ham-wrapped beef fillets in the center of each pastry sheet. Brush the egg mixture around the tenderloin on the sheet and roll the tenderloin tightly in the pastry. Brush the remaining egg mixture on the outside of the pastry and cut slits in the top.
- Cook in oven for 30 minutes at 170 degrees.
More in Recipes