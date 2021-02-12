menu

Beef wellington

In this British classic, tender beef fillet is blanketed with loads of pâté, browned mushrooms and onions, then wrapped in ham and buttery puff pastry before being baked until golden and flaky on the outside, juicy and rare within

nicky_vella
12 February 2021, 2:13pm
by Nicky Vella

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 250g beef fillet
  • Olive oil
  • Salt  and pepper, to season
  • 200g puff pastry
  • 50g liver pate
  • 50 g mushroom duxelle: (40g mushrooms saute with 10g finely chopped onions)
  • 10g onions for mushroom duxelle
  • Chopped parsley
  • 30g hock ham

Method

  1. Roll out the puff pastry evenly.
  2. Seal the beef fillet portion and cook till medium rare. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Let the beef fillet rest for 20 minutes .
  4. Roll out some plastic wrap and lay the slices of ham so they are even and overlap. Spread the mushroom mixture (duxelle) on top leaving an inch boarder from the sides. 
  5. Rub the liver pate on the fillet and then roll the fillet up in the ham and mushroom mixture folding up the sides around the fillet as you roll. 
  6. Wrap the plastic wrap tightly around the beef and refrigerated for 10 minutes.
  7. Roll the puff pastry sheet out on a lightly floured surface. Place the ham-wrapped beef fillets in the center of each pastry sheet. Brush the egg mixture around the tenderloin on the sheet and roll the tenderloin tightly in the pastry. Brush the remaining egg mixture on the outside of the pastry and cut slits in the top.
  8. Cook in oven for 30 minutes at 170 degrees.

More in Recipes
Beef wellington
Recipes

Beef wellington
Nicky Vella
[WATCH] Burrata, prawn and truffle risotto
Gourmet TV

[WATCH] Burrata, prawn and truffle risotto
Philippa Zammit
[WATCH] Pan roasted duck breast with mango slaw
Gourmet TV

[WATCH] Pan roasted duck breast with mango slaw
Daniel Grech
[WATCH] Gnocchi di patata in a creamy blue cheese, walnut and pancetta sauce
Gourmet TV

[WATCH] Gnocchi di patata in a creamy blue cheese, walnut and pancetta sauce
Philippa Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.