[WATCH] Kung Pao chicken

Chinese New Year is the most important traditional festival in China and the peak of this festival is reached during the Chinese New Year’s Eve dinner when families are reunited to usher in the New Year. “A Taste of China: Chinese New Year Gourmet Workshop" showcases the beauty of Spring Festival foods popular in different parts of China. It also explores the history, culture and Spring Festival traditions behind several dishes and demonstrates the superb cooking techniques of Chinese food.

Kungpao chicken is a dish hailing from Sichuan province and commonly served during reunion dinners. This sweet and sour dish consisting of red glistening pieces of chicken symbolises abundant offspring and a long and prosperous life.

Ingredients

200g of chicken breast

50g of crispy peanuts

10g dark soy sauce

5g cooking wine

10g rice vinegar

20g white sugar

5g salt

5g slices Chinese onion

5g sliced garlic

3g slices ginger

3g dried chilli peppers

5g chilli powder

20g wet starch

40g oil

Method