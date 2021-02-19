[WATCH] Kung Pao chicken
A staple of Chinese cuisine, this spicy flavour-packed chicken dish hails from the Sichuan province
Chinese New Year is the most important traditional festival in China and the peak of this festival is reached during the Chinese New Year’s Eve dinner when families are reunited to usher in the New Year. “A Taste of China: Chinese New Year Gourmet Workshop" showcases the beauty of Spring Festival foods popular in different parts of China. It also explores the history, culture and Spring Festival traditions behind several dishes and demonstrates the superb cooking techniques of Chinese food.
Kungpao chicken is a dish hailing from Sichuan province and commonly served during reunion dinners. This sweet and sour dish consisting of red glistening pieces of chicken symbolises abundant offspring and a long and prosperous life.
Ingredients
- 200g of chicken breast
- 50g of crispy peanuts
- 10g dark soy sauce
- 5g cooking wine
- 10g rice vinegar
- 20g white sugar
- 5g salt
- 5g slices Chinese onion
- 5g sliced garlic
- 3g slices ginger
- 3g dried chilli peppers
- 5g chilli powder
- 20g wet starch
- 40g oil
Method
- Place fresh chicken breast on a chopping board. Use the spine of the knife to pat loosely and chop into pieces of 1.5cm.
- Season with 2g of cooking wine and 2g of salt. Cover the chicken in 10g of wet starch.
- Heat the wok and add cooking oil followed by Sichuan peppercorns. After the dried chilli has been stir fried to a light brown red, add chicken and stir-fry until the pieces no longer stick together.
- Add chilli powder to enhance fragrance and colour.
- Add the previously prepared minced Chinese onion, ginger and garlic and continue to stir-fry.
- Add crispy peanuts once the gravy thickens. Stir well and serve.