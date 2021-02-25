Recipes
Chicken in spicy chocolate sauce
Gourmet Challenge participant Florina Silvio puts together a Mexican inspired dish with chicken and chocolate sauce, served on a bed of rice. Dark chocolate lover? You'd go crazy for this one
Ingredients
- 500g boneless chicken thighs
- 2-3tbsp oil
- 1 large onion diced
- 2 cloves garlic finely chopped
- 1 red chilli thinly sliced (seeds removed)
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1tsp cumin powder
- 1tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp paprika
- 1tbsp tomato paste
- Salt to taste
- 10-15 toasted almonds
- 3-6 squares of dark chocolate (depends on how strong you want the dark chocolate flavour)
- 1 ½tbsp lemon juice
Method
- In a pot, heat oil and cook onions on medium heat till translucent.
- Add garlic and red chilli. Stir and cook for 1 minute.
- Add chicken, bay leaves, cinnamon stick and salt. Stir well and cook on low-medium heat for 2-3minutes till chicken changes colour.
- At this stage, on low heat add cumin, coriander and paprika. Keep stirring so spices don’t burn. They become aromatic. Add tomato paste and cook for further 1minute.
- Add a little bit of water if too dry. Put lid on and simmer on low heat till chicken cooks through about 10-15minutes.
- Remove pot from heat. Discard bay leaves and cinnamon stick. Add almonds and chocolate pieces till chocolate is melted.
- Add lemon juice, stir and serve on a bed of rice.
More in Recipes