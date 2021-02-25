menu

Chicken in spicy chocolate sauce

Gourmet Challenge participant Florina Silvio puts together a Mexican inspired dish with chicken and chocolate sauce, served on a bed of rice. Dark chocolate lover? You'd go crazy for this one

25 February 2021, 4:54pm
Florina Silvio's dark chocolate Mexican chicken
Florina Silvio's dark chocolate Mexican chicken

Ingredients

  • 500g boneless chicken thighs
  • 2-3tbsp oil
  • 1 large onion diced
  • 2 cloves garlic finely chopped
  • 1 red chilli thinly sliced (seeds removed)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1tsp cumin powder
  • 1tsp coriander powder
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • 1tbsp tomato paste
  • Salt to taste
  • 10-15 toasted almonds
  • 3-6 squares of dark chocolate (depends on how strong you want the dark chocolate flavour)
  • 1 ½tbsp lemon juice

Method

  1. In a pot, heat oil and cook onions on medium heat till translucent.
  2. Add garlic and red chilli. Stir and cook for 1 minute.
  3. Add chicken, bay leaves, cinnamon stick and salt. Stir well and cook on low-medium heat for 2-3minutes till chicken changes colour.
  4. At this stage, on low heat add cumin, coriander and paprika. Keep stirring so spices don’t burn. They become aromatic.  Add tomato paste and cook for further 1minute.
  5. Add a little bit of water if too dry. Put lid on and simmer on low heat till chicken cooks through about 10-15minutes.
  6. Remove pot from heat. Discard bay leaves and cinnamon stick. Add almonds and chocolate pieces till chocolate is melted.
  7. Add lemon juice, stir and serve on a bed of rice.

