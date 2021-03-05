[WATCH] Linguine with local red prawns

Serves 3

Ingredients

18 pc red prawns, peeled and vein removed

9 cherry tomatoes

1 onion

1 clove garlic 1

½ pc fennel

200ml brandy

200ml polpa

400ml water

2 tbsp mascarpone

6 balls linguine

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

80g butter

Lemon juice of 1 lemon

Seasoning

Fresh mint

Method

Fry the prawn shells in hot pan. Add onions and garlic and fry well. Add popla and cook well. Add brandy and flambé. Add water and reduce to intensify the flavour. Season, add mascarpone and pass the sauce through a fine sieve. Cook pasta in salted boiling water. Add the pasta to sauce, olive oil, butter herbs and lemon juice. Add some water from pasta boiler for a nice starchy sauce. Fry the prawns and cherry tomatoes in a separate pan and plate.

