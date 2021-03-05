Recipes
[WATCH] Linguine with local red prawns
As seen on last week's episode of Gourmet Challenge, Chef Alain Grech's prawn linguine dish can be on the table in less than half an hour and clean up is easy, too
Serves 3
Ingredients
- 18 pc red prawns, peeled and vein removed
- 9 cherry tomatoes
- 1 onion
- 1 clove garlic 1
- ½ pc fennel
- 200ml brandy
- 200ml polpa
- 400ml water
- 2 tbsp mascarpone
- 6 balls linguine
- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 80g butter
- Lemon juice of 1 lemon
- Seasoning
- Fresh mint
Method
- Fry the prawn shells in hot pan.
- Add onions and garlic and fry well.
- Add popla and cook well. Add brandy and flambé.
- Add water and reduce to intensify the flavour.
- Season, add mascarpone and pass the sauce through a fine sieve.
- Cook pasta in salted boiling water. Add the pasta to sauce, olive oil, butter herbs and lemon juice.
- Add some water from pasta boiler for a nice starchy sauce.
- Fry the prawns and cherry tomatoes in a separate pan and plate.
Watch Chef Alain Grech creating the dish from scratch and Tatiana and Kurt going head-to-head in the Gourmet Challenge kitchen below:
Don't miss Gourmet Challenge every Thursday on TVM at 18:30
