[WATCH] Rainbow dumplings
Use everyday vegetables to add brilliant colour to your dumpling skins. It takes almost no time at all, looks great, and adds a boost of nutrition, too
In the northern parts of China, dumplings swell with mouth-watering fillings. Traditionally, families spend the afternoon of the eve of the new year sitting around the dinner table, chatting and wrapping dumplings in the shape of half a moon. This delicious meal symbolises wealth as dumplings are similar in shape to ancient gold ingots.
Ingredients
- 1000g flour
- 500g pork
- 350g Chinese cabbage
- 100g fresh mushrooms
- 200g shelled shrimp
- 100g pumkin
- 100g spinach
- 100g beetroot
- 100g cocoa powder
- 15g oil
- 5g salt
- 5g light soy sauce
- Onion
- Ginger
- 120g sesame oil
- 2g white pepper
Method
- Press steamed pumpkin into paste.
- Mince spinach and beetroot and blend into juice.
- Add 200g of flour to form flour balls of different colours.
- Chop fresh pork into small pieces. Mince Chinese cabbage and mushrooms.
- Add ginger paste, sesame oil, and light soy sauce to the minced pork. Add the oil and onion, minced Chinese cabbage and shelled shrimp to the mix.
- Stir using circular motions in the same direction until it resembles a paste.
- Knead the flour balls into round strips and cut the strips into balls of approximately 8g each.
- Spread the flour over the kneading surface. Roll out the balls of dough into flat round shapes and wrap approximately 15g of fillings into each dumpling.
- Add the dumplings to boiling water and boil them for 4 minutes. Rinse out the dumplings and serve.
