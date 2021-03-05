menu

[WATCH] Rainbow dumplings

Use everyday vegetables to add brilliant colour to your dumpling skins. It takes almost no time at all, looks great, and adds a boost of nutrition, too

5 March 2021, 5:28pm

In the northern parts of China, dumplings swell with mouth-watering fillings. Traditionally, families spend the afternoon of the eve of the new year sitting around the dinner table, chatting and wrapping dumplings in the shape of half a moon. This delicious meal symbolises wealth as dumplings are similar in shape to ancient gold ingots.

Ingredients

  • 1000g flour
  • 500g pork
  • 350g Chinese cabbage
  • 100g fresh mushrooms
  • 200g shelled shrimp
  • 100g pumkin
  • 100g spinach
  • 100g beetroot
  • 100g cocoa powder
  • 15g oil
  • 5g salt
  • 5g light soy sauce
  • Onion
  • Ginger
  • 120g sesame oil
  • 2g white pepper

Method

  1. Press steamed pumpkin into paste.
  2. Mince spinach and beetroot and blend into juice.
  3. Add 200g of flour to form flour balls of different colours.
  4. Chop fresh pork into small pieces. Mince Chinese cabbage and mushrooms.
  5. Add ginger paste, sesame oil, and light soy sauce to the minced pork. Add the oil and onion, minced Chinese cabbage and shelled shrimp to the mix.
  6. Stir using circular motions in the same direction until it resembles a paste.
  7. Knead the flour balls into round strips and cut the strips into balls of approximately 8g each.
  8. Spread the flour over the kneading surface. Roll out the balls of dough into flat round shapes and wrap approximately 15g of fillings into each dumpling.
  9. Add the dumplings to boiling water and boil them for 4 minutes. Rinse out the dumplings and serve.

 

[WATCH] Rainbow dumplings
[WATCH] Rainbow dumplings
