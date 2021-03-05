[WATCH] Rainbow dumplings

In the northern parts of China, dumplings swell with mouth-watering fillings. Traditionally, families spend the afternoon of the eve of the new year sitting around the dinner table, chatting and wrapping dumplings in the shape of half a moon. This delicious meal symbolises wealth as dumplings are similar in shape to ancient gold ingots.

Ingredients

1000g flour

500g pork

350g Chinese cabbage

100g fresh mushrooms

200g shelled shrimp

100g pumkin

100g spinach

100g beetroot

100g cocoa powder

15g oil

5g salt

5g light soy sauce

Onion

Ginger

120g sesame oil

2g white pepper

Method