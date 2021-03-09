Recipes
Plantain tower
These are fried plantains that have been smashed and fried a second time
Makes 6
Ingredients
- 3 green plantain
- 1 pineapple
- 3 avocados
- 6 chillies
- ½ bunch kale
- 1 large onion
- 500g tofu
- ½ bunch coriander
Method
- Cut the plantain into 3 pieces each. Deep-fry them until golden, then smash them while hot and deep fry them again. Season with salt and pepper.
- Finely chop the kale and sauté in a pan with an onion, olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Cut the tofu into cubes, and heat in pan with a bit of oil and seasoning. Once they have a golden colour by all the sides add the strips chopped peppers to the pan and cook gentle until soft.
- Prepare a salsa by chopping the pineapple into small cubes, half an onion and the chilies. Add some coriander leaves and dressing with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Open the avocado, spoon half and slice it.
- Plate the avocado at the bottom and then make a tower with the fried plantain, the tofu, the kale and top with salsa.
More in Recipes
Recipes
Gourmet TV
Recipes