Plantain tower

These are fried plantains that have been smashed and fried a second time

ariel_guivi
Last updated on 9 March 2021, 4:28pm
by Ariel Guivi

Makes 6

Ingredients

  • 3 green plantain
  • 1 pineapple
  • 3 avocados
  • 6 chillies
  • ½ bunch kale
  • 1 large onion
  • 500g tofu
  • ½ bunch coriander

Method

  1. Cut the plantain into 3 pieces each. Deep-fry them until golden, then smash them while hot and deep fry them again. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Finely chop the kale and sauté in a pan with an onion, olive oil, salt and pepper.
  3. Cut the tofu into cubes, and heat in pan with a bit of oil and seasoning. Once they have a golden colour by all the sides add the strips chopped peppers to the pan and cook gentle until soft.
  4. Prepare a salsa by chopping the pineapple into small cubes, half an onion and the chilies. Add some coriander leaves and dressing with olive oil, salt and pepper.
  5. Open the avocado, spoon half and slice it.
  6. Plate the avocado at the bottom and then make a tower with the fried plantain, the tofu, the kale and top with salsa.

