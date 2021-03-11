Baked zoodles with chickpeas in a sweet tomato sauce
This veggie recipe is perfect as a low carb dinner or as a side dish that goes with any meal
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 large zucchinis
- 3 spring onions
- 2 red onions
- 5 cloves garlic
- 7 dried dates
- 500g polpa
- 150g canned chickpeas
- Salt and pepper
- 100ml water
- 1tsp onion powder
- 1/8 tsp smoked paprika powder
- ¼ tsp oregano
- ¼ tsp thyme
- 2 tbsps nutritional yeast
- 1 tbsp agave
- 30g vegan grated cheese
Method
- Prepare the zucchini by cutting them in zoodle style (spiralised zucchini using a spiralizer. If you do not have one, you may also proceed with cutting the zucchini in julienne style using a peeler or knife)
- Chop the onions and garlic.
- Start by lightly frying the red onion, then add the garlic and finally the green onion in some oil.
- Fry for around 10 minutes on medium heat on a pre-heated pan (or until just as they start turning golden).
- Add the polpa and 100ml water. Mix in the ingredients well.
- Then add the dried dates and agave.
- Add in the dried herbs, powders and nutritional yeast. Mix everything well.
- Add a light drizzle of olive, pinch or two of salt and some crushed black pepper.
- Keep cooking for around 15 -20 minutes on medium to low heat. Set aside when finished.
- In a large dish, place the zucchini noodles in spiral bunches. I used a fork to do this. (Here I cooked the zucchini noodles in a cast iron pan – of course you may use any dish you normally use, for example, a good-sized lasagna dish).
- Give the zucchini a nice drizzle of olive oil.
- Next, with a large serving spoon, fill the zucchini dish with sauce, in between the zucchini spirals (not on top of them).
- Scatter the chickpeas across the dish.
- Again, lightly drizzle with olive oil and bake in pre-heated oven for 30 minutes at 200°C.
- After 30 minutes, take dish out and add the grated cheese.
- Bake for another 5 minutes (until cheese melts).
Note: The less you bake it for, the less water the zucchini release. I cooked for the time stated in this recipe as I like to allow the sauce to release its flavours and for the chickpeas to get more of a bite to them.
