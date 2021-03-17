Gluten-free chickpea base veggie pizza
Pizza is probably one of the most loved foods on the Earth. However, it’s surely not one of the healthiest foods on the Earth. Until now. Daniel Pisani from Life of Marrow cooks up a healthy and mouth-watering vegan pizza with a gluten-free chickpea crust
Serves 1-2
Ingredients
For the base
- 250ml water
- 200g chickpea flour
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp onion powder
- Pinch garlic powder
- Pinch of black pepper
For the topping
- 200g tomato sauce
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 marrow
- 1 small aubergine
- 1 yellow bell pepper
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 tbsp capers
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.
- Slice the veggies and coat them in olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Arrange the sliced vegetables into a single layer on a sheet of baking paper.
- Roast the veggies for around 20 minutes.
- Combine all of the base ingredients in a large bowl and stir them together, making sure that there are no lumps – the mixture should resemble that of a pancake batter.
- Line a standard sized pizza pan with parchment paper and distribute the batter using a spatula to spread the mixture into a round layer.
- Remove the veggies from the oven and place the pizza base.
- Cook the base for 15 minutes.
- Flip the base then carefully remove the baking paper.
- Spread the tomato sauce and add the toppings, then bake for another 15-20 minutes.
More in Recipes
Recipes
Recipes