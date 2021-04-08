[WATCH] Chicken breast stuffed with tomato, mozzarella and basil

Serves 3

Ingredients

3 chicken breast

Veg oil

Seasoning

15 cherry tomatoes

15 mozzarella bocconicini

6 large basil leaves

200g new potatoes

1 clove garlic

1 sprig rosemary

1 bunch of parsley

Method

Pre heat oven to 180 deg. Cut new potatoes in half and boil until soft. Pan fry the chicken breast in a pan on medium high heat until nice golden on both sides. Add 1pc of garlic, 1 sprig of thyme, 1 spring of rosemary and a knob of butter, baste and place in a tray. Roast @180 deg for 10 minutes. In the pan of the chicken, fry the potatoes and finish with seasoning and chopped parsley. In a separate pan, fry some chopped garlic till golden brown, add the cut cherry tomato halves, the chopped basil and season with salt and pepper. Remove the chicken from the oven and leave to rest for 10 minutes. Cut in half and stuff with the tomato and mozzarella mix. Place in the oven for 5 minutes and serve with the new potatoes and extra virgin olive oil.

Watch Chef Alain James Grech creating the dish from scratch and Dylan Agius and Agnes Spiteri going head-to-head in the Gourmet Challenge kitchen below:

