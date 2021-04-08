[WATCH] Chicken breast stuffed with tomato, mozzarella and basil
Who wouldn’t love cheesy mozzarella-stuffed chicken for dinner or lunch? Chef Alain James Grech's speedy recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and super-easy to prepare
Serves 3
Ingredients
- 3 chicken breast
- Veg oil
- Seasoning
- 15 cherry tomatoes
- 15 mozzarella bocconicini
- 6 large basil leaves
- 200g new potatoes
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 1 bunch of parsley
Method
- Pre heat oven to 180 deg.
- Cut new potatoes in half and boil until soft.
- Pan fry the chicken breast in a pan on medium high heat until nice golden on both sides.
- Add 1pc of garlic, 1 sprig of thyme, 1 spring of rosemary and a knob of butter, baste and place in a tray. Roast @180 deg for 10 minutes.
- In the pan of the chicken, fry the potatoes and finish with seasoning and chopped parsley.
- In a separate pan, fry some chopped garlic till golden brown, add the cut cherry tomato halves, the chopped basil and season with salt and pepper.
- Remove the chicken from the oven and leave to rest for 10 minutes.
- Cut in half and stuff with the tomato and mozzarella mix. Place in the oven for 5 minutes and serve with the new potatoes and extra virgin olive oil.
