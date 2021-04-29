Local octopus salad
Chef Alain James Grech’s great combination of local octopus and a little bit of veg will make all your senses tingle
Ingredients
- Fresh local octopus
- Black olives
- Caper berries
- Coloured cherry tomatoes
- Sea asparagus
- Baby gem lettuce
- Fresh chives
- Maltese extra virgin olive oil
- Salt, pepper, sugar, thyme
Method
- Slow cook the octopus in a water bath at 80 deg for 5 hours.
- Confit the black olives in olive oil until soft.
- Dehydrate the cherry tomatoes under the grill for 30 minutes with salt, pepper, sugar, thyme and olive oil.
- Assemble the warm ingredients on a plate and garnish with baby gem lettuce, sea asparagus, caper berries, chopped chives and extra virgin olive oil.