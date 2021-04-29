menu

Local octopus salad

Chef Alain James Grech’s great combination of local octopus and a little bit of veg will make all your senses tingle 

29 April 2021, 3:27pm
by Alain James Grech
Ingredients 

  • Fresh local octopus 
  • Black olives
  • Caper berries 
  • Coloured cherry tomatoes 
  • Sea asparagus 
  • Baby gem lettuce
  • Fresh chives
  • Maltese extra virgin olive oil 
  • Salt, pepper, sugar, thyme

Method

  1. Slow cook the octopus in a water bath at 80 deg for 5 hours. 
  2. Confit the black olives in olive oil until soft.
  3. Dehydrate the cherry tomatoes under the grill for 30 minutes with salt, pepper, sugar, thyme and olive oil.
  4. Assemble the warm ingredients on a plate and garnish with baby gem lettuce, sea asparagus, caper berries, chopped chives and extra virgin olive oil.

