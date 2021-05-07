Baked stuffed tomatoes
A vegan filling of mince and rice is stuffed into tomatoes and baked to make a tasty main dish in less than an hour
Ingredients
For the tomato shells
- 4 large tomatoes (I used beef tomatoes)
For vegan mince
- 100g dried soya mince
- 2 tsps natural veg stock powder (no salt)
- 2 tbsps soy sauce
- 1 tsp onion powder
- ½ tsp thyme
- ½ tsp coriander powder
- 1/8t tsp smoked paprika
- Pinch turmeric powder
- 250ml water
For the rice
- 200g brown rice (boiled then fried with the onion and mushroom)
- 150g mushrooms
- 1 large onion
- 1 tsp thyme
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Method
- Boil the rice. Set aside.
- In a pot, boil the soya mince in 250 ml water and adding all the remaining ingredients from the Vegan Mince part (At the same time). Boil for 15 minutes. (Water must be all soaked up into the vegan mince). Set aside.
- Slice the top lid of the tomatoes (do not go too down).
- Remove the insides of the tomatoes careful not to damage the shell. (keep the seeds and juice to make a nice tomato sauce from scratch for your next dinner)
- Cut the mushrooms and onion into slices.
- Lightly oil a frying pan with some sunflower oil. First fry the onion, then add the mushrooms and the remaining herbs from the rice ingredients part (for olive oil only 1 tbsps for now).
- Add the boiled rice into the frying pan and mix well with the mushrooms and onion. Add the remaining 1 tbsp olive oil.
- Fry for 5 minutes to get the tastes mixed in. Set aside.
- Mix the vegan mince and the rice together.
- Fill up the tomato shells. Tip; wrap the tomatoes gently with a baking twine (brown strings suitable for cooking) to prevent the tomatoes from falling apart.
- Bake for 30 – 35 minutes.
- Serve with the remaining rice and vegan mince as sides!