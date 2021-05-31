Tomato ‘salmon’ on cashew cream cheese and toasted rye bread
Fancy vegan finger food you can easily make at home
Makes 12-15 small slices
Ingredients
For tomato ‘salmon’
- 3 Roma tomatoes
- 1 tsp kelp powder
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp liquid smoke (can substitute with another tablespoon of soy sauce)
- Juice of 1 lemon wedge
- 2 tbsps capers
For the base
- 6 toasted rye or wholegrain bread
For cashew cream cheese (you may also use store bought vegan cream cheese)
- 200g cashews
- ½ cup nutritional yeast
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp white miso paste
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp onion powder
- ½ cup oat milk
Method
- Boil the tomatoes for 1 – 2 minutes (as soon as skin cracks, take them out).
- Place the tomatoes directly in a bowl with cold water. Cool water again if necessary.
- After tomatoes have chilled, peel the skin (should come off with your fingers) and cut tomatoes in quarters (each tomato 4 wedges).
- Remove the seeds and middle part gently, keeping the outer tomato flesh intact.
- Cut the remaining tomato flesh into strips and place them in a bowl.
- Add all the Tomato ‘Salmon’ ingredients to the bowl and mix in well with the tomatoes.
- Place tomatoes in fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- For the cashew cream place the cashews in a bowl and fill with boiling water. Leave for 5–10 minutes and drain well.
- Place cashews in kitchen machine or high powered blender and add all the remaining Cashew Cream ingredients. Blend until smooth.
- Toast the bread.
- Spread cashew cream cheese on bread and place some tomato ‘salmon’ on top.
- Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice.
- Put some capers on the bread and as side garnish.