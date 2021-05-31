menu

Tomato ‘salmon’ on cashew cream cheese and toasted rye bread

Fancy vegan finger food you can easily make at home

david_fava
31 May 2021, 12:34pm
by David Fava

Makes 12-15 small slices

Ingredients

For tomato ‘salmon’ 

  • 3 Roma tomatoes
  • 1 tsp kelp powder
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp liquid smoke (can substitute with another tablespoon of soy sauce)
  • Juice of 1 lemon wedge
  • 2 tbsps capers

For the base

  • 6 toasted rye or wholegrain bread

For cashew cream cheese (you may also use store bought vegan cream cheese)

  • 200g cashews
  • ½ cup nutritional yeast
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp white miso paste
  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp onion powder
  • ½ cup oat milk

Method

  1. Boil the tomatoes for 1 – 2 minutes (as soon as skin cracks, take them out).
  2. Place the tomatoes directly in a bowl with cold water.  Cool water again if necessary.
  3. After tomatoes have chilled, peel the skin (should come off with your fingers) and cut tomatoes in quarters (each tomato 4 wedges).
  4. Remove the seeds and middle part gently, keeping the outer tomato flesh intact.
  5. Cut the remaining tomato flesh into strips and place them in a bowl.
  6. Add all the Tomato ‘Salmon’ ingredients to the bowl and mix in well with the tomatoes.
  7. Place tomatoes in fridge for at least 30 minutes.
  8. For the cashew cream place the cashews in a bowl and fill with boiling water.  Leave for 5–10 minutes and drain well.
  9. Place cashews in kitchen machine or high powered blender and add all the remaining Cashew Cream ingredients. Blend until smooth.
  10. Toast the bread.
  11. Spread cashew cream cheese on bread and place some tomato ‘salmon’ on top.
  12. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice.
  13. Put some capers on the bread and as side garnish.

