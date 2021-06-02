menu

Zucchini gazpacho with sundried tomatoes

David Fava's zucchini gazpacho is the perfect cold meal on a hot summer day. Easily made in minutes with the help of a blender 

david_fava
2 June 2021, 3:46pm
by David Fava

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 2 medium to large zucchinis (or 3 cups roughly chopped) – skin on
  • ½ cup cucumber, skin on
  • 2 tsps finely chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 spring onion finely chopped
  • 1/8 tsp fresh green chili, chopped (optional)
  • 2 tsps dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp agave
  • 2 tsps finely chopped sundried tomatoes
  • 2 tbsp soy yogurt (I used a lightly sweetened one)
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • Dash of smoked paprika powder
  • 2 fresh mint leaves
  • Good squeeze of 1 lemon wedge

Method

  1. Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender and  blend until smooth.
  2. For maximum taste, leave overnight in the fridge, or otherwise, if it is to be consumed after preparation, chill in the freezer for around 20-25 minutes.
  3. Serve cold.​

