Zucchini gazpacho with sundried tomatoes
David Fava's zucchini gazpacho is the perfect cold meal on a hot summer day. Easily made in minutes with the help of a blender
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 medium to large zucchinis (or 3 cups roughly chopped) – skin on
- ½ cup cucumber, skin on
- 2 tsps finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 spring onion finely chopped
- 1/8 tsp fresh green chili, chopped (optional)
- 2 tsps dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp agave
- 2 tsps finely chopped sundried tomatoes
- 2 tbsp soy yogurt (I used a lightly sweetened one)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp onion powder
- Dash of smoked paprika powder
- 2 fresh mint leaves
- Good squeeze of 1 lemon wedge
Method
- Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.
- For maximum taste, leave overnight in the fridge, or otherwise, if it is to be consumed after preparation, chill in the freezer for around 20-25 minutes.
- Serve cold.