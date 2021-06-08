menu

Vegan coconut cake

CJ Baldacchino's vegan coconut cake is soft, moist, and so easy to make

8 June 2021, 3:53pm
Vegan coconut cake by CJ Baldacchino
Ingredients

  • 2 - 1/2 cups + 2 tablespoons flour
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups canned coconut milk (only top part)
  • 2 cups coconut flakes
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil melted
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F and line a baking pan with parchment paper.
  2. In a bowl, mix the dry ingredients together.
  3. Then mix in the apple cider vinegar, coconut milk, coconut oil and vanilla.
  4. Bake for around 30-40 minutes.
  5. Top with your favourite frosting and more coconut flakes.

For  more of CJ's recipes, visit her blog here

