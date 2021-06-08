Vegan coconut cake
CJ Baldacchino's vegan coconut cake is soft, moist, and so easy to make
Ingredients
- 2 - 1/2 cups + 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups canned coconut milk (only top part)
- 2 cups coconut flakes
- 1/2 cup coconut oil melted
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F and line a baking pan with parchment paper.
- In a bowl, mix the dry ingredients together.
- Then mix in the apple cider vinegar, coconut milk, coconut oil and vanilla.
- Bake for around 30-40 minutes.
- Top with your favourite frosting and more coconut flakes.
For more of CJ's recipes, visit her blog here.