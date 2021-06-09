Sea bass stuffed with prawns, sundried tomatoes and zucchini
Stuffed with prawns, sundried tomatoes, and zucchini, then baked in foil, the sea bass is moist and full of flavour
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 heads sea bass, cleaned and filleted
- 8 large local prawns, peeled and deveined
- 1 leek, thinly sliced
- 2 sprigs spring onions, coarsely chopped
- 8 pcs of sundried tomatoes, chopped
- 2 pcs of sundried tomatoes, chopped, leave on the side
- 4 pcs of zucchini, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp of lemon zest
- Sprigs of rosemary
Method
- Cover a dish with oven paper.
- Heat a pan and drizzle some olive oil.
- Start by cooking the spring onion and leeks. Add the zucchini, and cook for an approximately 10 minutes.
- Add the sundried tomatoes and some pepper.
- Place the fillet on the baking tray, skin side on the tray. Add half of the mixture and place the second fillet on the top.
- Repeat the procedure with the other fish.
- Sprinkle lemon zest, chopped sundried tomatoes and rosemary.
- Cover with baking foil and cook in a warm oven of 180 degrees for 20 minutes.
- Serve with a vegetable panache and roast potatoes.