menu

Sea bass stuffed with prawns, sundried tomatoes and zucchini

Stuffed with prawns, sundried tomatoes, and zucchini, then baked in foil, the sea bass is moist and full of flavour

nicky_vella
9 June 2021, 1:50pm
by Nicky Vella
Stuffed seabass by Chef Nicky Vella
Stuffed seabass by Chef Nicky Vella

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 2 heads sea bass, cleaned and filleted
  • 8 large local prawns, peeled and deveined
  • 1 leek, thinly sliced
  • 2 sprigs spring onions, coarsely chopped
  • 8 pcs of sundried tomatoes, chopped 
  • 2 pcs of sundried tomatoes, chopped, leave on the side
  • 4 pcs of zucchini, finely chopped 
  • 1 tbsp of lemon zest
  •  Sprigs of rosemary

Method

  1. Cover a dish with oven paper.
  2. Heat a pan and drizzle some olive oil. 
  3. Start by cooking the spring onion and leeks. Add the zucchini, and cook for an approximately 10 minutes. 
  4. Add the sundried tomatoes and some pepper. 
  5. Place the fillet on the baking tray, skin side on the tray.  Add half of the mixture and place the second fillet on the top. 
  6. Repeat the procedure with the other fish. 
  7. Sprinkle lemon zest, chopped sundried tomatoes and rosemary. 
  8. Cover with baking foil and cook in a warm oven of 180 degrees for 20 minutes.  
  9. Serve with a vegetable panache and roast potatoes.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.