[WATCH] Maltese sausage pasta bianco
In the semi final of Gourmet Challege, Noel Paris gives his pasta carbonara a twist and tweaks it with the addition of some Maltese sausage and a little bit of cream to make a one-dish wonder you'll want to eat every night
Ingredients
- 300g spaghetti
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp butter
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 finely chopped onion
- 3 Maltese sausages removed from casing & crumbled or chopped
- I/2 beef stockpot
- ¼ cup white wine
- 1 tbsp honey
- 150 ml cream
- 3 egg yolks
- ½ cup pecorino cheese
- Fresh chopped parsley
- 1 tsp coriander
- Salt & pepper
Method
- Cook pasta according to package instructions. Put aside 1 cup of the pasta water before straining.
- Heat a large saute pan over med/ high heat and add olive oil and butter.
- Add the garlic, coriander, and onion until golden brown. Add the sausage meat and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring frequently until crisp. Add the stockpot, honey, and wine and cook until reduced by half.
- In a separate bowl whisk the egg yolks, cream, and pecorino cheese.
- Turn the heat off but keep the pan on the burner. Add the pasta together with some of the pasta water and the egg mixture prepared before. Stir thoroughly until emulsification starts to form.
- Plate the pasta and finish off with some ground fresh pepper and pecorino cheese.
Watch finalist Noel Paris create the dish from scratch during the semi final of Gourmet Challenge: