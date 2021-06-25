Apple strudel cigars with butterscotch sauce
Evelina Khalmirzaeva's yummy dessert is a real crowd pleaser
Ingredients
For the dough
- 200g flour
- 100g lukewarm water
- Pinch of salt
- Oil
For the filling
- 1kg green apples
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 2tbsp cornflour
For the butterscotch sauce
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 60g butter
- 200g heavy cream
- Pinch of salt
Method
The dough
- Mix the salt with water and add in the flour.
- Knead the dough for about 5 minutes until nice and elastic.
- Cover in oil and cling film and rest in fridge for 2 hours minimum.
The filling
- Peel, core and chop the apples.
- Toss them in sugar and cornflour.
- Combine with the lemon and cook until the cornflour thickens.
- Stretch the rested dough on an oiled surface with your hands, like a pizza but using oil. It must be translucent, almost paper thin. Cut rectangles about 10cm by 15 cm.
- Spread the filling like you would on a sushi roll and roll making sure the seam is at the bottom and the sides pinched close. Bake in preheated to 180 oven for about 20 minutes.
The butterscotch sauce
- Combine everything in a small pot, bring to boil and stir for 3 minutes after it started to boil.
- Remove from heat.