menu

Apple strudel cigars with butterscotch sauce

Evelina Khalmirzaeva's yummy dessert is a real crowd pleaser

philippaz
25 June 2021, 1:55pm
by Philippa Zammit

Ingredients

For the dough

  • 200g flour
  • 100g lukewarm water
  • Pinch of salt
  • Oil

For the filling

  • 1kg green apples
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 2tbsp cornflour

For the butterscotch sauce

  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 60g butter
  • 200g heavy cream
  • Pinch of salt

Method

The dough

  1. Mix the salt with water and add in the flour.
  2. Knead the dough for about 5 minutes until nice and elastic.
  3. Cover in oil and cling film and rest in fridge for 2 hours minimum.

The filling

  1. Peel, core and chop the apples.
  2. Toss them in sugar and cornflour.
  3. Combine with the lemon and cook until the cornflour thickens.
  4. Stretch the rested dough on an oiled surface with your hands, like a pizza but using oil. It must be translucent, almost paper thin. Cut rectangles about 10cm by 15 cm.
  5. Spread the filling like you would on a sushi roll and roll making sure the seam is at the bottom and the sides pinched close. Bake in preheated to 180 oven for about 20 minutes.

The butterscotch sauce

  1. Combine everything in a small pot, bring to boil and stir for 3 minutes after it started to boil.
  2. Remove from heat.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.