Fig and brie summer burger
Beef patties topped with creamy brie cheese and sweet fig jam and fig ketchup make for a delicious burger that is gourmet and restaurant-worthy
Ingredients
For the fig jam
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 6 figs – fresh - halved
- 3 large yellow onions – thinly sliced
- ¼ cup white wine
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- Pinch of salt
For the fig ketchup
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 cloves of garlic – finely chopped
- 1 onion – finely chopped
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 1 tbsp horseradish
- 1 cup ketchup
- 4 Figs – halved
- ¼ cup white wine
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1 tbsp mustard powder
- Pinch of salt
Method
Fig jam
- Melt the butter in a large sauté pan and add the onions and a pinch of salt.
- Sautee for five minutes.
- Add the figs and cook for another five minutes on medium-low heat.
- Add the balsamic vinegar and white wine and cook for an additional two minutes.
- Finally, add the brown sugar and mix.
- Put on low heat and cook for 30 to 40 minutes, until the mixture thickens.
- Once the mixture has reached your desired consistency, remove from the heat and allow to cool for about 30 minutes.
- Place in the food processor and blitz until you have a jam-like texture.
The fig ketchup
- Melt the butter in a medium-sized saucepan.
- Add the onions, garlic and figs and a pinch of salt.
- Cook for five to seven minutes and add the nutmeg, white wine, and the horseradish.
- Cook for a further five minutes.
- Add all the other ingredients and cook on low heat for 30 minutes.
- Allow to cool slightly before placing in a liquidiser and blending until a creamy sauce is obtained.
Assembly
- Get a burger bun of choice and halve. Place some leafy greens at the bottom.
- Place your burger on the grill/bbq and cook one side of the patty. Once you’ve flipped over the burger, add some fig jam to the top, cooked part of the patty.
- Add a couple of pieces of Brie cheese (or any other cheese of choice) on top and allow to continue to cook until you have reached your desired ‘doneness’ and the cheese on top has melted.
- Place the loaded beef patty onto the leafy greens and add a generous serving of fig ketchup before placing the top part of the bun.