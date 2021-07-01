Spicy shakshuka
Shakshuka is a Tunisian (or more broadly, North African) dish, with poached eggs in a bed of spicy tomato sauce. Chef Alain James Grech's recipe is authentic, delicious, and comes together in almost no time, so get ready to cut into Ballut Farm's runny yolks for a perfect brunch!
Ingredients
- 1 onion
- 2 cloves garlic
- ½ red chili red
- 1 tsp cumin
- tsp coriander
- 3 cardamom pods
- 500 ml tomato polpa
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 6 Ballut Farm eggs
- Olive oil
- Fresh coriander
- Toasted bread
Method
- Finely chop the onions, garlic and chilli and sauté in a wide pan.
- Add the spices and fry well.
- Add the polpa and the sugar and bring to a boil.
- Simmer for 10 minutes to infuse the flavours.
- Season with salt and pepper. Gently crack the eggs on top of the sauce and poach until cooked.
- Finish with fresh coriander and toasted Maltese bread or sourdough.