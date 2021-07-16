menu

Smoked salmon and hash brown Benedict

Brunch doesn't get more beautiful than this smoked salmon hash brown eggs Benedict

alain_james_grech
16 July 2021, 11:02am
by Alain James Grech
Smoked salmon hash brown benedict by Chef Alain James Grech
Smoked salmon hash brown benedict by Chef Alain James Grech

Ingredients

For the hash browns

  • 350g peeled potatoes
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 Ballut Farm egg
  • 2 tbsp of flour
  • 1 clove of garlic, minced
  • Pinch salt and pepper
  • Vegetable oil for frying

For the hollandaise

  • 2 yolks
  • 1tbsp lemon juice
  • Pinch salt and pepper
  • 100g butter, melted
  • 1 tbsp hot water

Method

The hash browns

  1. Grate the potatoes and onion together using a big side of the grater and squeeze the liquid out using your hands.
  2.  Combine with the rest of the ingredients and fry in generous amount of oil.
  3. Use about a heaped tablespoon of the mix to make one hashbrown.

The hollandaise

  1. Mix the yolks with lemon juice and salt and pepper using a whisk.
  2.  Slowly drizzle in the hot butter while stirring, once the sauce thickens add the hot water to make a nice emulsion. Season to taste.

Assembly

  • 2 hashbrowns
  • 70g smoked salmon
  • 1 poached egg
  • 2 tbsp hollandaise sauce
  • Stack hashbrowns with smoked salmon. Place an egg on top and cover with warm hollandaise sauce.

 

