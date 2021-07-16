Smoked salmon and hash brown Benedict
Brunch doesn't get more beautiful than this smoked salmon hash brown eggs Benedict
Ingredients
For the hash browns
- 350g peeled potatoes
- 1 small onion
- 1 Ballut Farm egg
- 2 tbsp of flour
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- Pinch salt and pepper
- Vegetable oil for frying
For the hollandaise
- 2 yolks
- 1tbsp lemon juice
- Pinch salt and pepper
- 100g butter, melted
- 1 tbsp hot water
Method
The hash browns
- Grate the potatoes and onion together using a big side of the grater and squeeze the liquid out using your hands.
- Combine with the rest of the ingredients and fry in generous amount of oil.
- Use about a heaped tablespoon of the mix to make one hashbrown.
The hollandaise
- Mix the yolks with lemon juice and salt and pepper using a whisk.
- Slowly drizzle in the hot butter while stirring, once the sauce thickens add the hot water to make a nice emulsion. Season to taste.
Assembly
- 2 hashbrowns
- 70g smoked salmon
- 1 poached egg
- 2 tbsp hollandaise sauce
- Stack hashbrowns with smoked salmon. Place an egg on top and cover with warm hollandaise sauce.