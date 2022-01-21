Mediterranean stuffed sea bass
Chef Alain James Grech's amazingly tender Mediterranean flavoured oven baked stuffed sea bass recipe for the seafood lovers
Ingredients
- 1 seabass
- 1 onion
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 carrot, sliced Julianne
- 6 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- Fresh basil, snipped
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 100ml white wine
- Juice of one lemon
Method
- Fillet the seabass from the top, leaving the head and tail on.
- Cut the main bone with scissors and pin-bone all the small bones.
- Prepare the stuffing for the sea bass. Fry the onion, carrots and garlic in butter. Add the tomatoes, white wine and reduce. Season with salt and pepper, add the basil and lemon juice.
- Leave the mixture to cool down and stuff the seabass with it. Drizzle the fish with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Heat the oven to 180 Deg celcius and bake for 20 minutes.
- Serve