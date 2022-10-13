menu

Chermoula-basted lampuki with orzo and broad beans

Yakof Debono prepares local lampuki fillets with chermoula, a delicious spice mix used widely in Morocco, and serves on a bed of orzo pasta 

13 October 2022, 2:29pm
Recipe and image by Yakof Debono
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 120g orzo
  • 380g podded broad beans
  • 4 lampuki fillets, cut in half to create 8 smaller fillets, skin-on
  • 5 tbsp olive oil
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 1½ tbsp fresh dill
  • 1 tsp chilli flakes

For the chermoula

  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • 1 small garlic, crushed
  • 2 tsp finely chopped preserved lemon skin (or lemon zest)
  • 1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves
  • 3 tbsp olive oil

Method

  1. Simmer the orzo pasta in plenty of water for 8 minutes – the cooking time will depend on the brand; you want it tender with just a little bite. Drain and set aside.Cook the broad beans in salted boiling water for two minutes, drain, refresh under cold water, then remove and discard the skins.
  2. Preheat the oven to 200C or gas mark 6.
  3. Mix the chermoula ingredients and season well. Put the fish in a heatproof dish or oven tray lined with baking paper, brush with the chermoula, and roast for eight to 10 minutes, until just done.
  4. Mix the orzo, beans, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a medium pan, heat up gently and divide among four plates.
  5. Top with the fish, garnish with dill and serve with a lemon wedge.

