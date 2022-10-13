Chermoula-basted lampuki with orzo and broad beans
Yakof Debono prepares local lampuki fillets with chermoula, a delicious spice mix used widely in Morocco, and serves on a bed of orzo pasta
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 120g orzo
- 380g podded broad beans
- 4 lampuki fillets, cut in half to create 8 smaller fillets, skin-on
- 5 tbsp olive oil
- Juice of ½ lemon
- Salt and black pepper
- 1½ tbsp fresh dill
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
For the chermoula
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp paprika
- 1 small garlic, crushed
- 2 tsp finely chopped preserved lemon skin (or lemon zest)
- 1 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves
- 3 tbsp olive oil
Method
- Simmer the orzo pasta in plenty of water for 8 minutes – the cooking time will depend on the brand; you want it tender with just a little bite. Drain and set aside.Cook the broad beans in salted boiling water for two minutes, drain, refresh under cold water, then remove and discard the skins.
- Preheat the oven to 200C or gas mark 6.
- Mix the chermoula ingredients and season well. Put the fish in a heatproof dish or oven tray lined with baking paper, brush with the chermoula, and roast for eight to 10 minutes, until just done.
- Mix the orzo, beans, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a medium pan, heat up gently and divide among four plates.
- Top with the fish, garnish with dill and serve with a lemon wedge.