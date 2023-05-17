Lemon curd and strawberry rolls
Yesenia Consoli whips up these soft golden rolls by combining sweet strawberries and tangy lemon. A sprinkle of icing sugar, and you have a sweet roll that's difficult to resist
Makes 12
For the dough
- 400 g bread flour
- 50 g room temperature butter
- 1 medium egg
- 1 tsp salt
- 7 g active dry yeast
- 25 g caster sugar
- 180 ml lukewarm milk
Egg wash
- 1 egg yolk
- 15 ml milk
Lemon Curd (makes extra)
- 100 g sugar
- 3 eggs
- 85 g room temperature butter
- 125 ml lemon juice
- zest of 2 lemons
- pinch of salt
Lemon Curd and Strawberry filling
- 100 g fresh strawberries
- 200 g lemon curd
Method
The dough
- In a small bowl mix the sugar and yeast in the lukewarm milk and let the yeast activate for about 15 minutes until foamy.
- To a mixer with a dough hook, add all the dough ingredients. Mix on a low speed for about 5 minutes, then increase the speed to medium and mix for a further 12 minutes until the dough comes away from the bowl. If you are kneading by hand, knead until you get a soft and smooth dough, which should be after approximately 25 minutes of kneading. Form the dough into a ball and let it rest in a warm place covered for an hour until it doubles in size.
The Lemon Curd
- In a glass or heatproof bowl, whisk together the eggs, sugar and salt. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water. Add the butter and continuously stir until all the butter is melted. Keep whisking the mixture over the heat for around 10 minutes. Add the lemon juice and zest. Whisk for about 5 minutes more until it thickens.
- Pour the curd into a glass jar and set aside in the fridge until ready to use.
Assembly and baking
- Lightly butter a 33 x 23cm baking dish and set aside. On a floured work surface, roll the dough into a rectangle, roughly 40 x 30cm.
- With a spatula spread a layer of lemon curd over the dough. Leave about 2cm at the border so that the curd doesn’t ooze out whilst rolling. Place the strawberries over the curd sparingly.
- Roll the dough tightly. Cut the dough with a serrated knife into 12 rolls. They should be about 2.5cm thick each. Place the rolls in the baking dish, cover and let them rest for half an hour. In the meantime, preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Brush the rolls with the egg wash and bake them for about 20 minutes, until golden. Dust with icing sugar and enjoy!