menu

Sun-dried tomato and spinach pasta

Sun-dried tomatoes are like a dream in pasta dishes. With just a few more pantry ingredients, Yesenia Conosoli creates this superb flavourful dish in under thirty minutes

17 May 2023, 5:31pm
1 min read
Flavourful sundried tomato pasta by Yesenia Conosoli/ Apron & Whisk
Flavourful sundried tomato pasta by Yesenia Conosoli/ Apron & Whisk

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 160g rigatoni pasta or any other short pasta.
  • 40g sun-dried tomatoes in oil (1 cup + 2 tbsp of its oil)
  • 15 ml olive oil
  • 1/2 white onion chopped finely
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Large handful of spinach
  • 1 tsp chili flakes
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 2 tbsp breadcrumbs, toasted
  • 20g grana padano extra for serving

Method

  1. In a large pot, cook the pasta until al dente in salted water according to the instructions on the package.
  2. While the pasta is cooking, in a food processor, pulse the sun-dried tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of its oil (you might need more depending on which type you get) until finely chopped.
  3. Heat a large pan and add a tablespoon of olive oil. Add the white onion, garlic cloves, oregano and chili flakes. Let cook for a few minutes.
  4. Once the pasta is cooked, drain it but set aside about half a cup of the pasta water.
  5. Add the pasta to the pan with the sun-dried tomato mixture, add the spinach and the pasta water. Mix well together and let cook until the spinach has wilted.
  6. Before serving the pasta add the grana padano cheese and mix well. Taste it and if needed add some salt.
  7. Serve immediately, with some toasted breadcrumbs on top and freshly grated grana padano.

More of Yesenia's recipes can be found here.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.