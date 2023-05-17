Sun-dried tomato and spinach pasta
Sun-dried tomatoes are like a dream in pasta dishes. With just a few more pantry ingredients, Yesenia Conosoli creates this superb flavourful dish in under thirty minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 160g rigatoni pasta or any other short pasta.
- 40g sun-dried tomatoes in oil (1 cup + 2 tbsp of its oil)
- 15 ml olive oil
- 1/2 white onion chopped finely
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Large handful of spinach
- 1 tsp chili flakes
- 1 tsp oregano
- 2 tbsp breadcrumbs, toasted
- 20g grana padano extra for serving
Method
- In a large pot, cook the pasta until al dente in salted water according to the instructions on the package.
- While the pasta is cooking, in a food processor, pulse the sun-dried tomatoes with 2 tablespoons of its oil (you might need more depending on which type you get) until finely chopped.
- Heat a large pan and add a tablespoon of olive oil. Add the white onion, garlic cloves, oregano and chili flakes. Let cook for a few minutes.
- Once the pasta is cooked, drain it but set aside about half a cup of the pasta water.
- Add the pasta to the pan with the sun-dried tomato mixture, add the spinach and the pasta water. Mix well together and let cook until the spinach has wilted.
- Before serving the pasta add the grana padano cheese and mix well. Taste it and if needed add some salt.
- Serve immediately, with some toasted breadcrumbs on top and freshly grated grana padano.
