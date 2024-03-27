Sweet almond bread
Created by Yesenia Consoli from Apron & Whisk, this recipe combines a soft, buttery dough filled with a luscious almond filling and decadent chocolate, then twisted into a beautiful wreath shape
Serves 10
Ingredients
For the dough
400g bread flour
50g butter room temperature
1 medium egg
5 g salt
11g active dry yeast
25g caster sugar
150ml full fat milk lukewarm
30ml fresh orange juice
orange zest of 1 orange
For the filling
200g ground almonds
200g icing sugar
2 egg whites
1/2 tsp almond essence
zest of half a lemon
50g chocolate
Egg wash
1 egg yolk + a splash of milk
Decoration
120 g icing sugar
2 tbsp water or milk
Smarties and Mini Eggs
Method
Preparation of the dough and almond filling
- If using active dry yeast, in a small bowl mix the sugar and yeast in the lukewarm milk and let the yeast activate for about 15 minutes until foamy. If using fresh yeast, crumble the yeast in the flour before starting mixing the dough.
- To a mixer, with a dough hook, add all the dough ingredients. Mix on a low speed for about 5 minutes, then increase the speed to medium and mix for a further 12 minutes until the dough comes away from the bowl. If you are kneading by hand, knead until you get a soft and smooth dough, after about 15 minutes of kneading.
- Form the dough, move into a bowl and let it rest in a warm place covered for an hour or two until it doubles in size.
- •or the almond filling, add all the ingredients together and mix well to get a paste. Wrap in cling film and refrigerate for an hour.
- Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Set aside.
Assembly and baking
- On a floured work surface roll the dough into a rectangle, roughly 40 x 30cm.
- With a spatula spread the almond filling over the dough. Make sure to cover all the dough by spreading the filling thinly. Sprinkle on top the chopped chocolate.
- Roll the dough on itself to form a long roll. Cut the roll lenghtwise from the middle and twist both pieces together and close both ends to create the wreath. Cover and let rest for another 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C or 350°F.
- Brush with the egg wash and bake for about 20/30 minutes, until golden.
- After cooling completely, drizzle with the thick royal icing and top with your favourite mini eggs and chocolate.