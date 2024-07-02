Tuna and artichoke gnocchi
Why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Dive into this plate of tuna and artichoke gnocchi by Yesenia Consoli from Apron and Whisk, where fresh tuna, hearty gnocchi, and vibrant Mediterranean flavours come together in a dish that’s sure to make a splash at your dinner table
Tuna and Artichoke Gnocchi
Ingredients
- 500 g gnocchi
- 2 tuna steak fillets about 125g each
- 300 g cherry tomatoes halved
- 250 g artichoke hearts halved
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small brown onion diced
- 4 garlic cloves minced
- 8 kalamata olives sliced
- 125g white beans or chickpeas 1 small can
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp dried basil
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp salt
Method
- Preheat the oven to 220°C. Coat the tuna steaks with olive oil and season with salt & pepper. Bake for about 10 minutes. Set aside until ready to serve.
- In a large skillet heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the gnocchi, stir occasionally and let them cook for about 5 minutes until they start to brown. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
- To the same skillet add the remaining oil, together with the onion. Let it cook for about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, dried herbs and let cook until fragrant.
- Add the beans, artichokes, tomatoes and season with salt and pepper. Mix everything and let cook for about 3 minutes until the tomatoes start to break.
- Add the olives, red wine vinegar and the cooked gnocchi back to the skillet, and mix.
- Cut the tuna steaks in chunks and add to the gnocchi.