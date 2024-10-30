menu

Pumpkin shakshuka

As Halloween approaches, it’s the perfect time to embrace all things pumpkin! This delicious pumpkin shakshuka, crafted by Yesenia Consoli from Apron & Whisk, is a warm, comforting dish that beautifully combines the flavours of autumn with a twist on the classic Middle Eastern favourite

30 October 2024, 1:52pm
Ingredients

  • 300g pumpkin, diced
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 can diced tomatoes (or 3 fresh tomatoes, chopped)
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp hot paprika
  • 2 tsp chili flakes
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • 4-6 eggs
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish

Method

  1. Heat olive oil, in a skillet over medium heat.
  2. Sauté onion and garlic until soft, for about 2 minutes.
  3. Add the diced pumpkin*, spices, and tomatoes; simmer until pumpkin softens. Gently break a few pieces of the pumpkin in the sauce. Gently taste the sauce, if needed, add some salt and pepper.
  4. Using a wooden spoon make the wells in the sauce and crack the eggs in them. Cover the skillet with the lid, and let the eggs cook for about 5-8 minutes. This will depend how you prefer your eggs to be cooked.
  5. Garnish with fresh herbs and serve with crusty bread.

* If using already cooked pumpkin, it will be quicker, simmer for about 4 minutes.

 

