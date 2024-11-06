menu

Pumpkin orzo with mushrooms and browned sausage

Cosy up with this creamy pumpkin orzo with Italian sausage and mushrooms by Yesenia Consoli of Apron and Whisk. Roasted pumpkin, sage-sautéed mushrooms, and savoury Italian sausage blend perfectly with tender orzo in a rich, velvety sauce

6 November 2024, 2:26pm
Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 400 g pumpkin
  • 1 white onion
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 800 ml chicken stock
  • 250 g orzo
  • 25 g parmesan cheese
  • 30 g butter
  • fresh thyme sprigs and sage leaves
  • 2 italian sausages
  • 200 g oyster mushrooms or shiitake, button, cremini etc

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/390°F. On a baking sheet, drizzle the pumpkin and onion with olive oil. Add the fresh herbs and roast everything for about 30 minutes until the pumpkin is fork tender.
  2. While the vegetables are cooking. In a large pot, over medium heat, cook the orzo in the chicken stock according to the package instructions.
  3. In a large pan, cook the sausage and crumble. Cook through and let the sausage brown slightly with crispy bits. Set aside.
  4. In a large pan, cook the mushrooms in plenty of butter and sage leaves. Cook for about 10 minutes on medium heat, until the mushrooms have a nice brown colour. Set aside.
  5. When the pumpkin is done roasting, place it in the blender together with the roasted onion. Blend until you have a smooth sauce. Add some chicken stock, used to cook the orzo in, to get a smoother sauce.
  6. In a large pan, combine the pumpkin sauce and the orzo. Cook for a few minutes. Once most of the liquid has been absorbed turn off the heat. Add the butter and Parmesan cheese and mix vigorously.
  7. Serve the orzo immediately and top it with the crumbled sausage and the mushrooms. Add some extra herbs on top and enjoy!

