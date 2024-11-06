Pumpkin orzo with mushrooms and browned sausage
Cosy up with this creamy pumpkin orzo with Italian sausage and mushrooms by Yesenia Consoli of Apron and Whisk. Roasted pumpkin, sage-sautéed mushrooms, and savoury Italian sausage blend perfectly with tender orzo in a rich, velvety sauce
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 400 g pumpkin
- 1 white onion
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 800 ml chicken stock
- 250 g orzo
- 25 g parmesan cheese
- 30 g butter
- fresh thyme sprigs and sage leaves
- 2 italian sausages
- 200 g oyster mushrooms or shiitake, button, cremini etc
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 200°C/390°F. On a baking sheet, drizzle the pumpkin and onion with olive oil. Add the fresh herbs and roast everything for about 30 minutes until the pumpkin is fork tender.
- While the vegetables are cooking. In a large pot, over medium heat, cook the orzo in the chicken stock according to the package instructions.
- In a large pan, cook the sausage and crumble. Cook through and let the sausage brown slightly with crispy bits. Set aside.
- In a large pan, cook the mushrooms in plenty of butter and sage leaves. Cook for about 10 minutes on medium heat, until the mushrooms have a nice brown colour. Set aside.
- When the pumpkin is done roasting, place it in the blender together with the roasted onion. Blend until you have a smooth sauce. Add some chicken stock, used to cook the orzo in, to get a smoother sauce.
- In a large pan, combine the pumpkin sauce and the orzo. Cook for a few minutes. Once most of the liquid has been absorbed turn off the heat. Add the butter and Parmesan cheese and mix vigorously.
- Serve the orzo immediately and top it with the crumbled sausage and the mushrooms. Add some extra herbs on top and enjoy!