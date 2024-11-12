Stuffed rabbit with herbed rice and honey glaze
This exquisite stuffed rabbit recipe from Ta' Marija restaurant, renowned for traditional Maltese cuisine, brings a flavourful twist to a classic dish. Infused with aromatic herbs, honey, and spices, it’s a deliciously unique way to enjoy rabbit
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 whole rabbit
- 1 chicken stock cube
- 1 tsp curry powder
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 2 medium onions, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme
- 1 tbsp fresh rosemary
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 tbsp honey
- 2 cups long-grain rice
- Rabbit liver
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- Olive oil or butter, for sautéing
- Cling film and vacuum bag
Method
- Cut the rabbit open along the chest, filleting the meat away from the spine and legs. Set the fillets aside. Reserve the liver if using it for the stuffing.
- For the stuffing, heat 1-2 tbsp olive oil (or butter) in a pan over medium heat. Sauté 1 diced onion and the minced garlic until soft and golden, about 5-7 minutes.
- If using the liver, chop it finely and add to the pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes until browned.
- Add 2 cups of rice, thyme, rosemary, and 2 cups of water. Add the chicken stock, add salt and pepper, and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer covered until the rice is cooked through.
- Stir in 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce, 1 tsp curry powder, and adjust seasoning to taste. The stuffing should be flavourful, aromatic, and slightly moist.
- To stuff the rabbit, lay the filleted rabbit flat and spoon the rice stuffing into the cavity, leaving some room for the filling to expand as it cooks.
- Carefully fold the rabbit back together, securing it with kitchen cling film to hold the stuffing in place. Place it in a vacuum/sealed bag.
- Submerge the wrapped rabbit in a large pot of simmering water and cook on medium heat for 25-30 minutes. Once cooked, remove the rabbit from the water and let it cool slightly. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to firm up the stuffing and rabbit.
- Preheat your oven to 200°C.Unwrap the rabbit and brush it with a mixture of 2 tbsp brown sugar and 2 tbsp honey.
- Roast the rabbit in the oven for about 15 minutes, or until the exterior turns golden brown and caramelised. Slice and serve the stuffed rabbit, perhaps with some roasted vegetables or a light salad on the side.