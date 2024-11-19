menu

Fried goat cheese ravioli with carob syrup and pomegranate

Ta' Marija's crispy fried ravioli filled with creamy ġbejniet are drizzled with carob syrup and topped with pomegranate seeds for a perfect mix of sweet and savoury. It’s easy to make and great for sharing—Maltese comfort food at its best. 

19 November 2024, 1:23pm
Serves 4

Ingredients

For the ravioli dough

  • 1 kg plain flour
  • 100g “00” flour
  • 200g semolina
  • ½ packet margarine
  • 3-4 eggs

For the filling

  • 1 kg fresh ġbejniet
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tbsp semolina
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped garlic
  • 2 tbsp parsley

Method

The dough

  1. In a large bowl, mix the plain flour, “00” flour, semolina, and a teaspoon of salt.
  2. Cut the margarine into small cubes and work it into the flour mixture until fully incorporated.
  3. Beat 3 eggs and gradually add to the mixture, blending well.
  4. Form the dough into a loaf, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rest for at least 30 minutes before rolling.

The filling

  1. Place the fresh ġbejniet in a strainer to remove excess liquid.
  2. Once strained, transfer to a bowl and mix with eggs, garlic, semolina, and parsley. Mash with a fork.
  3. Store in the fridge until ready to fill the ravioli.

Assembly

  1. Roll out the rested dough as thinly as possible, using a pasta machine or rolling pin. Keep unused dough covered with a damp cloth to prevent drying out.
  2. Place spoonfuls of the goat cheese filling along one side of the dough strips, leaving enough space between each filling. Fold the dough over and cut into ravioli shapes.
  3. Press the edges to seal, brushing the sides with egg wash or water.
  4. If not frying immediately, place the ravioli on trays and freeze.

Cooking the ravioli

  1. Fry frozen ravioli in sunflower oil for 3-5 minutes until golden brown.
  2. Arrange the fried ravioli on a plate, drizzle generously with local carob syrup, and garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds for a delightful combination of flavours and textures.

