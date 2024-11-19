Fried goat cheese ravioli with carob syrup and pomegranate
Ta' Marija's crispy fried ravioli filled with creamy ġbejniet are drizzled with carob syrup and topped with pomegranate seeds for a perfect mix of sweet and savoury. It’s easy to make and great for sharing—Maltese comfort food at its best.
Serves 4
Ingredients
For the ravioli dough
- 1 kg plain flour
- 100g “00” flour
- 200g semolina
- ½ packet margarine
- 3-4 eggs
For the filling
- 1 kg fresh ġbejniet
- 3 eggs
- 1 tbsp semolina
- 1 tbsp finely chopped garlic
- 2 tbsp parsley
Method
The dough
- In a large bowl, mix the plain flour, “00” flour, semolina, and a teaspoon of salt.
- Cut the margarine into small cubes and work it into the flour mixture until fully incorporated.
- Beat 3 eggs and gradually add to the mixture, blending well.
- Form the dough into a loaf, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rest for at least 30 minutes before rolling.
The filling
- Place the fresh ġbejniet in a strainer to remove excess liquid.
- Once strained, transfer to a bowl and mix with eggs, garlic, semolina, and parsley. Mash with a fork.
- Store in the fridge until ready to fill the ravioli.
Assembly
- Roll out the rested dough as thinly as possible, using a pasta machine or rolling pin. Keep unused dough covered with a damp cloth to prevent drying out.
- Place spoonfuls of the goat cheese filling along one side of the dough strips, leaving enough space between each filling. Fold the dough over and cut into ravioli shapes.
- Press the edges to seal, brushing the sides with egg wash or water.
- If not frying immediately, place the ravioli on trays and freeze.
Cooking the ravioli
- Fry frozen ravioli in sunflower oil for 3-5 minutes until golden brown.
- Arrange the fried ravioli on a plate, drizzle generously with local carob syrup, and garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds for a delightful combination of flavours and textures.