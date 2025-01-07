Creamy whipped goat cheese with roasted olives

This recipe for creamy whipped goat cheese with roasted olives, created by Yesenia Consoli from Apron & Whisk, combines the rich, tangy flavour of whipped goat cheese with the savoury depth of roasted olives. It's the ideal appetiser to elevate any gathering, offering a perfect balance of smooth texture and bold, umami-packed flavour