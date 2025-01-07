menu

Creamy whipped goat cheese with roasted olives

This recipe for creamy whipped goat cheese with roasted olives, created by Yesenia Consoli from Apron & Whisk, combines the rich, tangy flavour of whipped goat cheese with the savoury depth of roasted olives. It's the ideal appetiser to elevate any gathering, offering a perfect balance of smooth texture and bold, umami-packed flavour

7 January 2025, 3:58pm
1 min read
Creamy Whipped Goat Cheese with Roasted Olives
Ingredients

Whipped goat cheese

  • 200g goat cheese
  • 100g cream cheese
  • 40g Greek yogurt
  • 30ml olive oil
  • 30ml lemon juice
  • 1 tbs honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Roasted olives

  • 75 g green olives pitted
  • 75 g kalamata olives pitted
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1/2 tsp dried thyme
  • 1/2 tsp dried mint
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Whipped goat cheese

  1. Place all the ingredients into a blender or mixer and let it blend for a few minutes until the mixture is nice and smooth. Store in the fridge until ready to use.

Roasted Olives

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C or 400°F. In a small dish add the olives, olive oil and herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Stir everything together and roast for about twenty minutes. Leave to cool.

Assembly

  1. Spread the cheese dip on a plate. Top with the slightly cooled roasted olives and drizzle with some olive oil.
  2. Serve with bread.

