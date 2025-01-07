Creamy whipped goat cheese with roasted olives
This recipe for creamy whipped goat cheese with roasted olives, created by Yesenia Consoli from Apron & Whisk, combines the rich, tangy flavour of whipped goat cheese with the savoury depth of roasted olives. It's the ideal appetiser to elevate any gathering, offering a perfect balance of smooth texture and bold, umami-packed flavour
Ingredients
Whipped goat cheese
- 200g goat cheese
- 100g cream cheese
- 40g Greek yogurt
- 30ml olive oil
- 30ml lemon juice
- 1 tbs honey
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Roasted olives
- 75 g green olives pitted
- 75 g kalamata olives pitted
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp dried mint
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Whipped goat cheese
- Place all the ingredients into a blender or mixer and let it blend for a few minutes until the mixture is nice and smooth. Store in the fridge until ready to use.
Roasted Olives
- Preheat the oven to 200°C or 400°F. In a small dish add the olives, olive oil and herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Stir everything together and roast for about twenty minutes. Leave to cool.
Assembly
- Spread the cheese dip on a plate. Top with the slightly cooled roasted olives and drizzle with some olive oil.
- Serve with bread.