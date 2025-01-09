menu

Linguine in citrus butter sauce with seared scallops

This plate of linguine in citrus butter sauce with seared scallops by Palazzo Castelletti combines fresh, vibrant flavours with refined presentation for a truly luxurious dining experience

9 January 2025, 12:36pm
1 min read

Serves 2-3

Ingredients

  • 10 scallops
  • Linguine pasta (enough for 2–3 servings)
  • 2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 1 tbsp avocado oil
  • Juice of 1 orange
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger, grated
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Fresh thyme, for garnish

Method

  1. Cook the linguine in salted boiling water until al dente, then drain and set aside.
  2. Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
  3. Sprinkle both sides lightly with salt.
  4. Heat avocado oil in a pan over high heat until it is very hot and sizzling.
  5. Place the scallops in the pan and sear for 1 ½ to 2 minutes per side, or until golden brown.
  6. Remove the scallops from the pan and set them aside on a plate.
  7. Lower the heat and add butter, orange juice, lemon juice, and grated ginger to the same pan. 8.
  8. Allow the mixture to simmer, stirring gently, until the sauce begins to thicken slightly.
  9. Season generously with freshly ground black pepper and sea salt.
  10. Return the scallops to the pan and gently mix them with the sauce.
  11. Add the cooked linguine and toss to coat the pasta evenly.
  12. Drizzle the sauce over the scallops and garnish with fresh parsley and thyme.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.