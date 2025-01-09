Linguine in citrus butter sauce with seared scallops
This plate of linguine in citrus butter sauce with seared scallops by Palazzo Castelletti combines fresh, vibrant flavours with refined presentation for a truly luxurious dining experience
Serves 2-3
Ingredients
- 10 scallops
- Linguine pasta (enough for 2–3 servings)
- 2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp avocado oil
- Juice of 1 orange
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tsp fresh ginger, grated
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Fresh thyme, for garnish
Method
- Cook the linguine in salted boiling water until al dente, then drain and set aside.
- Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.
- Sprinkle both sides lightly with salt.
- Heat avocado oil in a pan over high heat until it is very hot and sizzling.
- Place the scallops in the pan and sear for 1 ½ to 2 minutes per side, or until golden brown.
- Remove the scallops from the pan and set them aside on a plate.
- Lower the heat and add butter, orange juice, lemon juice, and grated ginger to the same pan. 8.
- Allow the mixture to simmer, stirring gently, until the sauce begins to thicken slightly.
- Season generously with freshly ground black pepper and sea salt.
- Return the scallops to the pan and gently mix them with the sauce.
- Add the cooked linguine and toss to coat the pasta evenly.
- Drizzle the sauce over the scallops and garnish with fresh parsley and thyme.