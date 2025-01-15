Classic beef wellington
This beef wellington recipe, by talented 17-year-old Maltese chef Jake Caruana, combines refined flavours with seasonal vegetables and basil oil for a stunning centrepiece dish perfect for any occasion
Serves 2
Ingredients
For mushroom duxelles
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/4 onion, finely chopped
- 500g chestnut mushrooms (finely chopped or blended)
- 4 sprigs thyme
- 2 tbsp truffle paste
For the beef preparation
- 450-500g beef fillet
- 1 tbsp neutral oil (for searing)
- Salt and pepper
- 1 clove garlic
- Rosemary and thyme (for aromatics)
- 1 tbsp butter (to finish)
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard (for coating the fillet)
To construct
- 8 slices prosciutto crudo or Parma ham
- The prepared mushroom duxelles
- The prepared beef fillet
- 1 large sheet puff pastry
- 1 egg (for egg wash)
Seasonal vegetables
- Cauliflower
- Romanesco
- Baby carrots
- Butter, salt, and pepper
For basil oil
- 1 packet fresh basil
- Neutral oil (e.g., sunflower or grapeseed oil)
Method
- Prepare the mushroom duxelles. Finely chop the garlic and onion, and either finely chop or blend the mushrooms.Heat a pan over high heat, add the onion, garlic, and mushrooms, and sauté.Once the mixture is sizzling, add thyme and truffle paste. Reduce the heat to low and allow the mushroom mixture to cook slowly, reducing the moisture content. Set aside to cool.
- Prepare the beef fillet. Season the beef fillet generously with salt and pepper. Heat a pan on high heat, add neutral oil, and sear the fillet until golden brown on all sides, keeping the inside raw.Add the rosemary, thyme, garlic, and butter to the pan. Spoon the butter over the beef as it finishes searing.Remove the fillet from the pan, brush it with Dijon mustard, and tightly wrap it in cling film. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Construct the wellington. Lay cling film on a clean working surface. Arrange the prosciutto crudo slices in an overlapping layer on the cling film.Spread the mushroom duxelles evenly over the prosciutto layer.Place the cooled beef fillet in the center, then tightly wrap the prosciutto and duxelles around it using the cling film. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
- Prepare seasonal vegetables. Cut the cauliflower, romanesco, and baby carrots into manageable pieces. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and blanch the vegetables for 5 minutes. Transfer them to a pan with butter, season with salt and pepper, and lightly sauté.
- Make the basil oil. Blanch the basil leaves in boiling water for 20 seconds, then immediately submerge them in ice water. Pat dry with a napkin, then blend with neutral oil until smooth. Strain the oil through a fine sieve. Set aside.
- Wrap in puff pastry. Roll out the puff pastry. Place the wrapped beef fillet in the center and carefully wrap it in the pastry, sealing it tightly. Lightly score the top of the pastry for decoration. Use egg wash to seal the edges. Wrap the entire pastry in cling film and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Bake the wellington. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Remove the cling film, place the Wellington on a baking tray, and brush with egg wash. Bake for 25 minutes for a perfect medium-rare doneness.
- Serve. Slice the Beef Wellington and serve with the cauliflower, romanesco, and baby carrots. Drizzle with basil oil for a vibrant and flavorful finish.