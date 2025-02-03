Classic Italian tiramisù

Ingredients

3 egg yolks

100g (about 1/2 cup) sugar

250g (about 9 oz) mascarpone cheese

200ml (about 3/4 cup) fresh cream

1 cup of espresso coffee (cooled)

2-3 tbsp of liqueur (Marsala or rum, optional)

200g (about 7 oz) ladyfingers (savoiardi)

Unsweetened cocoa powder for dusting

Method

The cream

In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar until you get a light and fluffy mixture. Add the mascarpone and gently mix until smooth. In another bowl, whip the cream until soft peaks form, then gently fold it into the mascarpone mixture.

The coffee

Brew the espresso and let it cool. If desired, add the liqueur.

Assembly

Quickly dip the ladyfingers into the coffee, making sure not to soak them too much. Start layering the soaked ladyfingers in a dish. Spread a layer of the mascarpone cream over the ladyfingers. Repeat with another layer of ladyfingers and another layer of cream. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight. Before serving, dust the top with unsweetened cocoa powder.

You can try this delicious tiramisù at Villa Bologna Restaurant in Attard, known for its charming ambiance and exquisite Italian cuisine. If you're looking for a special treat this Valentine's Day, their multi-course menu, paired with fine wines and live music, sounds perfect for a Valentine’s celebration

