Classic Italian tiramisù
This tiramisù recipe, courtesy of Villa Bologna Restaurant, is a rich, indulgent dessert made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and creamy mascarpone, finished with a dusting of cocoa powder
Ingredients
- 3 egg yolks
- 100g (about 1/2 cup) sugar
- 250g (about 9 oz) mascarpone cheese
- 200ml (about 3/4 cup) fresh cream
- 1 cup of espresso coffee (cooled)
- 2-3 tbsp of liqueur (Marsala or rum, optional)
- 200g (about 7 oz) ladyfingers (savoiardi)
- Unsweetened cocoa powder for dusting
Method
The cream
- In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar until you get a light and fluffy mixture.
- Add the mascarpone and gently mix until smooth.
- In another bowl, whip the cream until soft peaks form, then gently fold it into the mascarpone mixture.
The coffee
- Brew the espresso and let it cool. If desired, add the liqueur.
Assembly
- Quickly dip the ladyfingers into the coffee, making sure not to soak them too much.
- Start layering the soaked ladyfingers in a dish.
- Spread a layer of the mascarpone cream over the ladyfingers.
- Repeat with another layer of ladyfingers and another layer of cream.
- Cover the dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.
- Before serving, dust the top with unsweetened cocoa powder.
You can try this delicious tiramisù at Villa Bologna Restaurant in Attard, known for its charming ambiance and exquisite Italian cuisine. If you're looking for a special treat this Valentine's Day, their multi-course menu, paired with fine wines and live music, sounds perfect for a Valentine’s celebration
