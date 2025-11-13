menu

Stuffed Maltese bread

Chef Ray Fauzza’s take on the classic Maltese stuffed bread transforms humble ingredients into a rustic Mediterranean feast. Packed with layers of grilled vegetables, tuna, ġbejna, and fresh herbs, this baked loaf is a celebration of bold island flavours, perfect for sharing or as a hearty picnic centerpiece

13 November 2025, 11:30am
Ingredients

  • 1 Maltese bread (preferably without side windows)
  • 4 tbsp tomato paste (kunserva)
  • 6 tbsp olive oil (garlic-flavoured)
  • 3 green grilled peppers
  • 3 yellow grilled peppers
  • 3 red grilled peppers
  • 2 slices grilled eggplant
  • 1 sliced grilled zucchini
  • 30 leaves fresh basil
  • 1 tin tuna fish
  • 25g black deseeded olives
  • 6 slices dried ġbejna (goat cheese, white)
  • Parsley, salt, and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Prepare a day-old or two-day-old sourdough bread, preferably without side windows.
  2. Cut off the top and hollow out the middle, removing the soft white interior. Leave only the crust.
  3. Brush the inside of the bread with tomato paste and garlic olive oil.
  4. In a bowl, mix together the tuna, chopped olives, capers, and basil with a touch of olive oil.
  5. Grill all the sliced vegetables and season them well. Place them on kitchen paper to absorb any excess oil or water, and let them rest.
  6. Start layering the vegetables, tuna mixture, olives, and cheese, pressing down gently between each layer until you reach the top.
  7. Close with the top of the bread, brush with olive oil, and bake for 20 minutes at 180°C.
  8. When ready, let it rest for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

