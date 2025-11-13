Stuffed Maltese bread
Chef Ray Fauzza’s take on the classic Maltese stuffed bread transforms humble ingredients into a rustic Mediterranean feast. Packed with layers of grilled vegetables, tuna, ġbejna, and fresh herbs, this baked loaf is a celebration of bold island flavours, perfect for sharing or as a hearty picnic centerpiece
Ingredients
- 1 Maltese bread (preferably without side windows)
- 4 tbsp tomato paste (kunserva)
- 6 tbsp olive oil (garlic-flavoured)
- 3 green grilled peppers
- 3 yellow grilled peppers
- 3 red grilled peppers
- 2 slices grilled eggplant
- 1 sliced grilled zucchini
- 30 leaves fresh basil
- 1 tin tuna fish
- 25g black deseeded olives
- 6 slices dried ġbejna (goat cheese, white)
- Parsley, salt, and pepper to taste
Method
- Prepare a day-old or two-day-old sourdough bread, preferably without side windows.
- Cut off the top and hollow out the middle, removing the soft white interior. Leave only the crust.
- Brush the inside of the bread with tomato paste and garlic olive oil.
- In a bowl, mix together the tuna, chopped olives, capers, and basil with a touch of olive oil.
- Grill all the sliced vegetables and season them well. Place them on kitchen paper to absorb any excess oil or water, and let them rest.
- Start layering the vegetables, tuna mixture, olives, and cheese, pressing down gently between each layer until you reach the top.
- Close with the top of the bread, brush with olive oil, and bake for 20 minutes at 180°C.
- When ready, let it rest for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.