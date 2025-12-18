Savoury puff pastry Christmas tree
A festive, flaky puff pastry Christmas tree filled with creamy cheese, cured meats and seeds, perfect for entertaining and sharing during the holidays as a pleasing appetiser, by Yesenia Consoli
Ingredients
- 2 sheets puff pastry / 500g
- 100 g Boursin cheese or herbed cream cheese
- 150 g prosciutto or salami or capocollo
- 50 g shredded cheddar cheese
- Mixed seeds
- Egg wash (egg + 1 tablespoon milk)
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Open on sheet puff pastry and spread the cheese spread.
- Add on top the prosciutto on top.
- Generously sprinkle all over the shredded cheese.
- Layer on top the other sheet of puff pastry, and gently precheesss it over the fillings.
- Using a sharp knife, cut a large triangle.
- Keep the extra pieces of dough, and make a trunk at the bottom. You can also cut different shapes with a cookie cutter.
- Starting from the bottom, cut the sides of the triangle. Make slits about every 3 cm. Leave the centre uncut.
- Twist each strip gently. Do not over twist as the fillings might ooze out.
- Brush the puff pastry with the egg wash, and top with the seeds. Bake for about 25 minutes or until it has a nice golden brown colour.