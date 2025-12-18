menu

Savoury puff pastry Christmas tree

A festive, flaky puff pastry Christmas tree filled with creamy cheese, cured meats and seeds, perfect for entertaining and sharing during the holidays as a pleasing appetiser, by Yesenia Consoli 

18 December 2025, 2:32pm
Ingredients

  • 2 sheets puff pastry / 500g 
  • 100 g Boursin cheese or herbed cream cheese 
  • 150 g prosciutto or salami or capocollo 
  • 50 g shredded cheddar cheese 
  • Mixed seeds 
  • Egg wash (egg + 1 tablespoon milk) 

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Set aside.  
  2. Open on sheet puff pastry and spread the cheese spread. 
  3. Add on top the prosciutto on top.
  4. Generously sprinkle all over the shredded cheese.
  5. Layer on top the other sheet of puff pastry, and gently precheesss it over the fillings. 
  6. Using a sharp knife, cut a large triangle. 
  7. Keep the extra pieces of dough, and make a trunk at the bottom. You can also cut different shapes with a cookie cutter. 
  8. Starting from the bottom, cut the sides of the triangle. Make slits about every 3 cm. Leave the centre uncut. 
  9. Twist each strip gently. Do not over twist as the fillings might ooze out. 
  10. Brush the puff pastry with the egg wash, and top with the seeds. Bake for about 25 minutes or until it has a nice golden brown colour. 

 

